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Crescent Biopharma to Present at November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in November:

  • Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, fireside chat on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Boston.
  • Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 1:20 p.m. ET in New York.
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. GMT/10:00 a.m. ET in London.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.crescentbiopharma.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies as single agents and as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors
Amy Reilly
Chief Communications Officer
amy.reilly@crescentbiopharma.com
617-465-0586

Media
Jenna Poist
Director, Corporate Communications
jenna.poist@crescentbiopharma.com
781-671-5019


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