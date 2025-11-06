SUBSCRIBE
Crescent Biopharma to Present at November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in November:

  • Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET in Boston.
  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET in New York.
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. GMT (4:30 a.m. ET) in London.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of Crescent's website at https://investors.crescentbiopharma.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Amy Reilly
Chief Communications Officer
amy.reilly@crescentbiopharma.com
617-465-0586


