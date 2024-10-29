CredibleMind Announces $7.5M in Series A Funding to Expand Access to Expert-curated and AI Personalized Mental Wellbeing Platform

Horizon Mutual Holdings leads investment in CredibleMind as the platform scales to serve over 30 million lives across 100+ communities and leading health plans.

SAUSALITO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CredibleMind, Inc., the Mental Wellbeing Company, today announced it secured $7.5 million in Series A funding, led by Horizon Mutual Holdings, a key partner in advancing access to integrated and personalized mental health support for diverse populations. With this funding, CredibleMind will continue its mission to dismantle barriers to effective mental health support and empower individuals to flourish through accessible, personalized mental wellbeing solutions.

Founded in 2018 by leading academics, technologists, clinicians, and mental wellbeing experts, CredibleMind has rapidly expanded to reach over 30 million lives nationwide, with a strong and growing presence among major health plans and over 100 communities across the U.S.

CredibleMind’s unique platform scans, organizes, and AI-personalizes tens of thousands of expert-curated resources across over one hundred mental health topics. It creates a highly tailored digital experience for each person, blending evidence-based self care and validated assessments with health plan programs and care network resources. By creating a simpler experience that addresses diverse needs, it engages members, reduces access barriers, and delivers expert-backed guidance on what works. It helps people put evidence-based practices into action for better mental wellbeing, activating positive behavior change.

For sponsoring organizations – such as health plans, employers and community-based public health agencies, CredibleMind captures hard-to-get data to drive stronger planning, faster triage, personalized care navigation, and cost-effective achievement of quality and care outcomes in behavioral health.

“The majority of communities and health plans nationwide have ranked mental health as a top-three priority, yet few have a cost-effective way to fully address these needs, upstream, and at scale,” said Deryk Van Brunt, DrPH, founder and CEO of CredibleMind. “CredibleMind was born out of the recognition that we need to move to a population-based mental health system of care. We’re delighted to have the support of Horizon Mutual Holdings, as well as our existing investors who participated in this round.”

CredibleMind will use funds raised to accelerate growth in both its Health Plan and Public Health businesses. Funding will also facilitate further development of its AI-infused data engine for improving resource curation, consumer activation, care navigation, and for advancing quality and care outcomes.

“CredibleMind has pioneered an accessible, smarter entry point for members seeking mental health and wellbeing support,” said Suzanne Kunis, Chief Executive Officer of NovaWell, Horizon Mutual Holdings’ behavioral health solutions company. “Their work is foundational to building a modern, integrated behavioral health ecosystem, and we’re excited to support their mission of transforming mental health care on a large scale.”

About CredibleMind

Leading health plans, program providers, and over 100 communities across the U.S., rely on CredibleMind to empower member mental health anytime, anywhere. Our evidence-based, AI-infused population digital mental health platform scales screening, prevention, referral, and early intervention. Using rules and resources customized for each setting and tailored for everyone, we create a better front door to behavioral health.

