Creative Medical Technology Holdings Expands Collaboration with Greenstone Biosciences to Accelerate iPSCelz Pipeline Development

PHOENIX, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) (“Creative Medical”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine solutions, today announced an expanded agreement with Greenstone Biosciences Inc. (“Greenstone”) to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in further developing its human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform for diabetes treatment.

This strategic collaboration extends the progress made on Creative Medical’s proprietary hypoimmune iPSC technology, including its iPSC-derived pancreatic islet cells. These innovative cell lines, developed from Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) grade human perinatal cells, are currently being used in clinical trials. By integrating AI-driven drug discovery, the partnership aims to identify small molecules that enhance insulin secretion, further refining the therapeutic potential of Creative Medical’s hypoimmunogenic iPSC-derived pancreatic islet cells. Additionally, the program will implement multi-gene editing to develop next generation hypoimmune iPSC lines with enhanced stealth, survival, and differentiation capabilities. These advancements will not only optimize pancreatic islet cell function but also expand the platform’s applications to other regenerative therapies, addressing critical unmet medical needs.

Addressing a Major Clinical Challenge

One of the most pressing challenges in stem cell-based therapies is the requirement for immunosuppression, which can lead to severe side effects, including mortality. By refining hypoimmune iPSC lines through AI-guided development, Creative Medical is actively working to overcome these barriers, paving the way for safer and more effective cell-based treatments for diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Leadership Perspective

“Creative Medical is at the forefront of regenerative medicine, and our extended partnership with Greenstone Biosciences marks a significant milestone in our mission to develop transformative therapies,” said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical.

“Dr. Wu and his team at Greenstone have been instrumental in validating and advancing our proprietary iPSC platform. By incorporating AI-driven methodologies, we estimate that this program will reduce R&D time by approximately 50% compared to other methods and produce millions of dollars in cost savings. We are poised to accelerate innovation, enhance therapeutic efficacy, and position ourselves as a leader in the evolving landscape of personalized medicine.”

Advancing Multi-Gene Edited Hypoimmune iPSCs

The next phase of development focuses on multi-gene edited hypoimmune iPSCs—cells engineered with precise modifications to evade immune detection, improve survival, and optimize therapeutic potential. These cutting-edge advancements offer the potential to eliminate the need for immunosuppression, significantly improving patient outcomes in cell-based regenerative therapies.

As Creative Medical continues to push the boundaries of regenerative medicine, this collaboration reinforces its commitment to leveraging AI and genetic engineering to address some of the most pressing challenges in modern healthcare.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing groundbreaking regenerative therapies using stem cell and immune modulation technologies. The company’s pipeline targets a range of conditions, with a focus on diabetes, autoimmune disorders, orthopedic and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

