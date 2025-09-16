Covalon Announces Publication of Impactful VALGuard® Line Guard Clinical Study Demonstrating Significant Reduction in Central Line-Associated Blood Stream Infections (CLABSIs)

Peer-reviewed study reports a 78% reduction in hospital-wide CLABSI rates from 2023 to 2024

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced the publication of results from a peer-reviewed clinical study investigating the use of Covalon’s VALGuard® Vascular Access Line Guard in the Journal of the Association for Vascular Access (JAVA). Conducted at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, a nationally ranked U.S. pediatric hospital, the study, titled “Evaluation of a Line Guard for Pediatric CLABSI Prevention: A Pre-Post Intervention Study”, demonstrated a significant reduction in central line–associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs), including a sustained period of zero CLABSIs in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit (PCCU).

Central line–associated bloodstream infections remain one of the most serious and costly hospital-acquired infections, tragically affecting hundreds of thousands of patients every year. They carry high mortality rates, increase hospital length of stay, and add billions of dollars in costs to the healthcare system. Importantly, CLABSIs are largely preventable, making their reduction a top priority for health systems across the United States and globally, and underscoring the importance of advanced technologies that protect patients against these life-threatening infections.

Covalon’s VALGuard® Line Guard is a transparent, single-use barrier device that covers IV line connections and catheter hubs, designed to protect against gross contamination. By addressing one of the most persistent risks of central line care—line contamination—VALGuard® provides healthcare providers with a practical, easy-to-use addition to their infection-prevention protocols.

Study Results

The pre-post intervention study assessed VALGuard’s effectiveness in CLABSI prevention across the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore’s PCCU and Acute Care Units:

In the PCCU, where VALGuard® compliance was highest, CLABSI rates decreased by 100% – from an average monthly rate of 1.8 CLABSIs per 1,000 line days in the 15 months pre-implementation to 0.0 in the 16 months post-implementation.

In the Acute Care Units, CLABSI rates decreased by 53% – from an average monthly rate of 1.5 CLABSIs per 1,000 line days pre-implementation to 0.7 post-implementation.

“As a leading pediatric hospital, we care for children with a variety of serious illnesses and are always focused on providing sophisticated care in the safest, most effective way,” said Diana Lulgjuraj, PhD, RN, CPN, Clinical Nurse Scientist and Assistant Director of Nursing Research at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore. “Our research shows that incorporating a line guard into our infection-prevention protocols can deliver meaningful benefits for children requiring central line access.”

“The publication of this study marks an important milestone for Covalon and for VALGuard®,” said Dr. Katherine Evely, VP of Clinical Affairs at Covalon. “It represents novel, peer-reviewed evidence supporting the product’s clinical impact when used as part of an infection prevention bundle.”

This peer-reviewed publication provides strong third-party support of VALGuard® and helps reinforce Covalon’s exciting growth strategy within its Vascular Access and Surgical Consumables business segment.

A scientific poster based on the study was recently selected by the Association for Vascular Access as one of only four presented from the podium during a pediatric-focused session at its annual scientific meeting in September. The findings will also be showcased at the ANCC National Magnet Conference, a premier event for nursing professionals, in October.

The study is available in the Fall 2025 edition of JAVA. Click here to access.

Citation: Lulgjuraj D, Buckenmyer T, Biel N. Evaluation of a Line Guard for Pediatric Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection Prevention: A Pre-Post Intervention Study. Journal of the Association for Vascular Access. 2025;30(3):29–34. doi:10.2309/JAVA-D-25-00005

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading medical device company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

