Covalon Announces Promotion of Kim Crooks to Chief Operating Officer and Appointment to Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ms. Kim Crooks to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. In addition to her new role, Ms. Crooks has been appointed to Covalon's Board of Directors.

Ms. Crooks rejoined Covalon in early 2024 as Senior Vice President – Operations, bringing with her a wealth of experience from her previous tenure as Vice President of Operations at Covalon from 2012 to 2022. In her role as SVP, she has been instrumental in overseeing production, operations, Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Regulatory Affairs, and Human Resources.

Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Covalon Technologies Ltd., stated, “Kim has done an outstanding job leading our operations since rejoining Covalon at the beginning of 2024. Her leadership has been pivotal in enhancing our operational efficiency and aligning our processes with our strategic objectives. I could not be more excited for Kim to take on this expanded role as COO and to join our Board of Directors. Her deep understanding of our operations and commitment to the growth of our company make her an invaluable asset to our leadership team and Board of Directors.”

Ms. Crooks will be granted 150,000 stock options that will vest equally over three years at an exercise price equal to the market price of the Company’s common shares at the date of grant.

Ms. Crook’s appointment to Covalon’s Board of Directors and stock option grant are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading medical device company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

