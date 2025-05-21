Covalon Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, will release its Q2 Fiscal 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, before markets open. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results will be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 8:30am ET.

To view, listen to, and participate in the live webcast, please follow the link below:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/971812521

To listen and participate via the conference call, please dial:

North American Toll-Free: 1-800-549-8228

Local (Toronto): 289-819-1520

Local (New York): 646-564-2877

Conference ID: 92114

Participants will be able to ask questions of Company management during the Q&A portion of the conference call either by asking them on the call or by submitting them using the chat function on the webcast.

A recording of the call will be available on www.covalon.com under News & Events on the Investors tab.

Copies of Covalon’s financial statements and MD&A can be obtained on SEDAR PLUS at www.sedarplus.ca and under SEDAR Filings on the Investors tab of Covalon’s website.

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading medical device company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To learn more about Covalon, please contact:

Investor Relations, Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Email: investors@covalon.com

Website: https://covalon.com/