COTA and Guardant Health Partner to Advance Precision Oncology Research and Therapy Development with Real-World Clinicogenomic Data and AI Analytics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COTA Inc., a leader in real-world data (RWD) and analytics for oncology, announces a new partnership with leading precision oncology company Guardant Health Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) that will allow biopharmaceutical researchers to access the combined resources of COTA’s research-grade electronic health record (EHR) data from academic and community care centers and Guardant’s clinicogenomic testing data to accelerate the development of new cancer therapies.





Using the extensive dataset and AI analytics the collaboration provides, research scientists can more easily understand and further validate correlations between molecular biomarkers, treatment decisions and clinical outcomes. They can also gain greater insights into existing data research and gather the comprehensive data—including critical longitudinal serial testing information—needed to optimize drug development and accelerate programs that treat cancer across diverse patient populations.

“Clinicogenomic data empowers research scientists to test hypotheses by studying patient genomic profiles and real-world outcomes to guide the development of targeted therapies that can be used to personalize treatment for each cancer patient,” said Dr. C.K. Wang, chief medical officer at COTA. “Connecting Guardant’s data to COTA’s in-depth, real-world oncology data assets will also allow researchers to anticipate treatment responses and accelerate drug development for existing and new population segments.”

The drug development process can take up to fifteen years, with 97% of cancer clinical trials failing. As a result, life sciences organizations are investing heavily in multi-modal data sets like clinicogenomics. By gaining insights into how different patient populations respond to therapies in real-world settings, drug developers can facilitate biomarker discovery, refine clinical trials, accelerate approvals, and bring targeted, life-saving treatments to market more quickly.

“The real-world data partnership with COTA marks another milestone in our mission to conquer cancer with data,” said Craig Eagle, MD, Guardant Health chief medical officer. “Giving biopharmaceutical researchers the ability to connect detailed information about tumor biology and therapy response with real-world patient outcome data will expedite the discovery of new biomarker-based therapies for patients and make the drug development process more economical as well.”

Guardant’s extensive real-world longitudinal serial testing datasets span all stages of the disease, from initial tumor profiling for therapy selection to recurrence and therapy response monitoring, while COTA’s highly curated data tracks a patient’s complete cancer care journey, drawing from both academic and community care center settings. This new collaboration with Guardant deepens COTA’s data by expanding its breadth into solid tumors, particularly lung, breast, and colorectal cancers, creating a broader, more diverse data set with considerable patient overlap for enhanced clinical insights.

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by oncologists, COTA is committed to creating a precise, patient-first approach to cancer care using real-world data. The company leverages technology-supported data abstraction methods to make sense of complex, fragmented patient data from the real world. Offering the highest quality oncology real-world data from leading academic and community-based cancer centers and an advanced analytics platform, COTA partners with leading life sciences companies, providers, and payers to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to fast-track improvements in cancer care and treatment with comprehensive and diverse real-world data and analytics, visit cotahealthcare.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Contacts



Press Contacts

For COTA

Jared Rosen

jared@12080group.com

For Guardant Health

Mike Weist

mweist@guardanthealth.com