Cosmos Health Secures Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Virax Biolabs for Avian Influenza Virus PCR Kits in Greece and Cyprus, with Additional Rights in Select European and GCC Countries

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Cosmos Health Inc. (“Cosmos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) (“Virax”) to distribute Virax-branded Avian Influenza Virus (“AIV”) Real-Time PCR Kits across various major European markets and certain Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Specifically, Cosmos Health gains exclusive rights to distribute these kits in Greece and Cyprus, as well as non-exclusive rights in select European countries, including France, Portugal, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The agreement also grants non-exclusive distribution rights in certain Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, namely Oman and Bahrain.

These specialized RT-PCR tests reliably detect ribonucleic acid (RNA) from AIV, including the H5, H7, and H9 subtypes, such as the globally concerning H5N1 strain. By enabling healthcare professionals to quickly identify infections, the kits play a crucial role in screening individuals exposed to infected livestock or high-risk environments, supporting effective public health responses.

Under the agreement, Cosmos Health is authorized to import, sell, and distribute ViraxClear-branded kits within the agreed territories, while Virax will oversee regulatory compliance and provide the necessary documentation to support product registration and approval in these regions.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Virax and bring additional life-saving diagnostics to the forefront of healthcare. As avian influenza outbreaks continue to cause concern globally, our goal is to equip professionals, governments, and public health authorities with cutting-edge tools to detect and contain this potentially dangerous virus. Our partnership with Virax aligns with our dedication to delivering innovative healthcare solutions around the world.”

James Foster, CEO of Virax, commented: “This agreement underscores our commitment to broadening the reach of our diagnostic platforms and ensuring that healthcare providers have timely access to next-generation testing capabilities. By leveraging Cosmos Health’s established distribution network and expertise, we anticipate that these Avian Influenza Virus detection kits will reach key markets quickly, allowing for rapid response and intervention.”

According to public health data, human infections with AIV have occurred in several regions, largely following exposure to infected poultry or contaminated environments. By supplying specialized Avian Influenza A Virus test kits that accurately differentiate among the various strains, Cosmos Health and Virax aim to enhance global preparedness, reduce the risk of transmission, and support healthcare systems in effectively monitoring and containing potential outbreaks.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses to and diagnosis of viral diseases. Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing T-Cell-based test technologies with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform. T-Cell testing can be particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of post-viral syndromes such as Long COVID and other chronic conditions linked to immune dysregulation.

For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could”, are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

