Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Vincent Colicchio as Senior Vice President of Operations

Industry leader with 35+ years of experience in manufacturing operations and global supply chain excellence

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cosettepharma--Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading specialty pharmaceuticals company, today announced the appointment of Vincent (Vin) Colicchio as Senior Vice President of Operations, effective February 3, 2025. In this role, Vin will lead Cosette’s manufacturing, global supply chain, and operational strategy, ensuring efficiency, and supply continuity as the company continues its strong trajectory of growth and transformation.









“As we rapidly diversify our product portfolio and expand our footprint, we continue to enhance our operational capabilities” said Apurva Saraf, President and CEO, Cosette Pharmaceuticals. “Vin is an exceptional leader with deep expertise in leading complex operations with high-performing teams and driving efficiencies. His experience at large-scale U.S. manufacturing and global supply chain operations will play a critical role as we continue to advance our capabilities and expand our portfolio.”

Vin brings more than 35+ years of leadership in pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain operations, spanning semi-solids, liquids, oral solids, and transdermals in both branded and generic markets. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Supply Chain and External Manufacturing at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, where he led end-to-end supply chain operations for North America, overseeing a network of more than 45 CMOs and CPOs across the US, Canada, and Europe. He played a key role in the acquisition and integration of Mayne Pharma’s generics portfolio, strengthening Dr. Reddy’s market position and operational efficiency.

Prior to Dr. Reddy’s, Vin held senior leadership roles at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, G&W Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, UCB Pharma, and Wyeth, where he successfully led manufacturing expansions, supply chain transformations, and operational optimization initiatives. His ability to streamline production, enhance supply resilience, and drive best-in-class manufacturing excellence has made him a recognized leader in the industry.

“Cosette’s dynamic growth and commitment to operational excellence make this an incredibly exciting opportunity,” said Vin Colicchio, Senior Vice President, Operations. “I look forward to working alongside the talented teams at Cosette to scale our manufacturing capabilities, enhance supply chain agility, and to ensure seamless delivery of the highest quality medicines to the patients.”

Vin holds a B.S. in Biochemical Engineering from Rutgers University and an MBA in Management.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals:

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) is a US-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with a fast-growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals consisting of products in women’s health, cardiology and dermatology. Cosette has a long history in quality manufacturing of complex dosage forms including topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions and suppositories. Cosette has corporate and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina and is supported by 350+ dedicated team members across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Healthcare Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, a private markets investment management firm (NASDAQ: HLNE). For more information, please visit www.cosettepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Info@cosettepharma.com