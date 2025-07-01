Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jeff Neubig as Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs

-- Experienced Industry Leader to drive Cosette’s Best-in-Class Quality Organization and facilitate Regulatory Approvals --

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S.-based, fully integrated, pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has appointed Jeff Neubig as Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs.

In this critical role, Jeff will lead Cosette’s best-in-class quality and regulatory affairs organizations, maintaining the company’s rigorous quality standards and further establishing Cosette’s strong position as a respected and reliable supplier of high-quality medicines.

“We are thrilled to add an experienced quality and regulatory leader like Jeff to Cosette, further establishing our unwavering commitment to delivering high quality, reliable products that has resulted in 24 new product launches over the last three years with zero major quality observations,” said Apurva Saraf, President and CEO, Cosette Pharmaceuticals. “As we scale our business exponentially, Jeff’s proven track record in quality leadership and regulatory strategy will be instrumental in delivering affordable and accessible therapies with speed and precision.”

Prior to joining Cosette, Jeff served as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs, North America at LTS Lohmann Therapy Systems, where he successfully oversaw multiple regulatory inspections with zero observations, provided regulatory guidance and wrote filings for IND, NDA and ANDA products, and led tech transfer and validation teams, among other achievements.

“I’m excited to be joining Cosette at this time of strong momentum and progress to help bring critical therapies to patients,” said Jeff Neubig, Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs, Cosette Pharmaceuticals. “Cosette is widely known and respected for being a high-quality, reliable supplier of medicines. I’m thrilled to help advance that important work and lay the foundation for continued long-term growth.”

Jeff brings over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to Cosette, including over 25 years leading quality assurance, quality control and regulatory affairs teams, working with products from pre-clinical development all the way through commercial operations. He has worked in companies specializing in transdermal patches, oral thin films, liquid formulations, sterile injectables and solid oral dosage forms.

Jeff earned a Ph.D. in Evolution, Ecology and Organismal Biology from The Ohio State University, an MS in Biology from Montclair State University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Mount Saint Mary's College.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S.-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with a fast-growing portfolio of products in women’s health and dermatology. Cosette has a long history in quality manufacturing of complex dosage forms including topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions and suppositories. Cosette has corporate and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina and is supported by 350+ dedicated team members across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Healthcare Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, a private markets investment management firm (Nasdaq: HLNE). For more information, please visit www.cosettepharma.com or follow Cosette on LinkedIn.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals:

Media:

media@cosettepharma.com