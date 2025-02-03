Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brad Leonard as Vice President, Generics Commercial Operation

Experienced commercial leader joins Cosette to drive the next phase of growth and transformation

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading specialty pharmaceuticals company, today announced the appointment of Brad Leonard as Vice President, Generics Commercial Operations. In this role, Brad will spearhead Cosette's generics business, including Generics Sales, Marketing/Pricing, Customer Service, and Demand Planning, as the company continues its expansion in these markets.









“Cosette is in the midst of an exciting period of accelerated growth and portfolio expansion, and Brad is the right commercial leader to take our business to the next level,” said Apurva Saraf, President and CEO, Cosette Pharmaceuticals. “Brad’s deep expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, combined with his track record of driving commercial success and fostering strategic partnerships, will be a catalyst for our continued momentum.”

Brad played a pivotal role in the growth and success of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC using a customer-focused approach to enhance their financial performance and commercial presence - demonstrated by over eight HDMA Diana Awards for product excellence and overall company performance.

“I am honoured to join Cosette at this pivotal moment in its journey,” said Brad Leonard, Vice President, Generics Commercial Operations. “The company’s bold vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless focus on innovation make this an incredibly exciting time to be part of the team. I look forward to collaborating with the talented individuals at Cosette to accelerate our commercial execution, expand our market reach, and set new standards of excellence for the customers and patients we serve.”

With 30+ years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Brad is an experienced pharmaceutical executive with a robust background in pharmaceutical access and patient delivery across both generic and branded markets, cultivating and sustaining strong customer relationships, developing award-winning commercialization teams, and consistently driving sales and profit growth.

Brad holds a B.S. in Business Administration & Management from the University of Minnesota.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals:

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) is a US-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with a fast-growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals consisting of products in women’s health, cardiology and dermatology. Cosette has a long history in quality manufacturing of complex dosage forms including topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions and suppositories. Cosette has corporate and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina and is supported by 350+ dedicated team members across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Healthcare Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, a private markets investment management firm (NASDAQ: HLNE). For more information, please visit www.cosettepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

