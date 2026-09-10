Cosette Appoints Andrew Adams as Vice President, Supply Chain & Sourcing

– – Experienced pharmaceutical supply chain and sourcing leader to strengthen end-to-end supply chain execution and support Cosette’s next phase of growth – –

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S.-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has appointed Andrew Adams as Vice President, Supply Chain & Sourcing. In this role, Andrew will lead Cosette’s end-to-end supply chain function, including supply planning, external manufacturing, inventory management, procurement, and new product launch readiness across the company’s growing product portfolio.

Andrew brings more than 15 years of end-to-end pharmaceutical supply chain experience across branded, generic, biologic, and sterile portfolios. He has built and transformed supply chain organizations supporting rapid growth, business integrations, portfolio expansion, and commercialization excellence.

“Andrew is a proven supply chain leader with deep experience building scalable operating models, strengthening supplier governance, and improving supply reliability across complex pharmaceutical networks,” said Apurva Saraf, President and CEO of Cosette Pharmaceuticals. “As Cosette continues to expand into complex dosage forms and specialty therapeutic areas, strengthening our global supply chain continues to be critical to the patients we serve. Andrew’s combination of strategic judgment, operational rigor, and pharmaceutical supply chain expertise will be critical to our continued execution and long-term success.”

Most recently, Andrew served as Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Sourcing at Par Health, where he owned end-to-end global supply chain strategy. In that role, he led supply chain integration activities associated with the Endo/Mallinckrodt merger and Par Health spin-off, established global network governance and executive KPI reporting, and deployed an integrated business planning process that improved forecast accuracy, reduced inventory, and enhanced service levels.

“Cosette’s continued portfolio expansion creates an opportunity to build supply chain capabilities that scale alongside the business,” said Andrew Adams, Vice President, Supply Chain & Sourcing, Cosette Pharmaceuticals. “I’m excited to partner across the organization to strengthen the resilience and agility of our supply network, support the increasing complexity of our portfolio and ensure we continue to reliably deliver medicines to the customers and patients who depend on them.”

Andrew holds a master’s degree from Cornell University’s Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals:

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S.-based, leading specialty pharmaceutical company providing some of the most trusted and well-known brands in medicine — developing, manufacturing, and delivering products that make a difference in patients’ lives. Cosette’s strong growth has been driven by its proven ability to maximize the value of its portfolio through best-in-class marketing, promotion, and strategic distribution capabilities, enabling the company to scale efficiently while continuing to invest in high-quality, patient-centered therapies. Cosette has corporate headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey and is supported by 350+ dedicated team members across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Healthcare Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, a private markets investment management firm (Nasdaq: HLNE). For more information, please visit www.cosettepharma.com or follow Cosette on LinkedIn.

Cosette Pharma Media Contact:

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