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CORXEL to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corxel Pharmaceuticals Limited (“CORXEL” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for patients with cardiometabolic conditions around the world, today announced the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference
Format:   Company Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Date and Time:  September 9, 2026, 10:15 a.m. ET
Location:  Boston
    
Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format:  1x1 Meetings
Date and Time:  September 16, 2026
Location:  New York
    

About CORXEL
CORXEL, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for patients with cardiometabolic conditions around the world. CORXEL is led by an experienced management team that has a strong track record of identifying, in-licensing and developing attractive clinical product candidates directed at validated targets with proven mechanisms of action (MoAs). CORXEL’s diverse portfolio of clinical-stage product candidates has the potential to redefine treatment standards and address key limitations of current therapies for multiple cardiometabolic indications. CORXEL is developing selective small molecule compounds across the cardiometabolic spectrum with the lead product candidate CX11, an oral small molecule GLP-1 RA under clinical development for obesity and overweight conditions and T2DM, JX10, a thrombolytic and anti-inflammatory agent for acute ischemic stroke and CX12, an oral small molecule amylin RA under pre-clinical development. CORXEL also has additional small molecule programs in development targeting validated obesity targets.

For further information about CORXEL, please visit www.corxelbio.com.  

Contacts:

Corxel Pharmaceuticals
media@corxelbio.com 

Madelin Hawtin
mhawtin@lifescicomms.com 


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