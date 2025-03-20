CorVista Health to Present New Data on Non-Invasive Point of Care Test for Pulmonary Capillary Wedge Pressure Elevation Using Machine Learning at ACC.25

BETHESDA, Md., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVista Health today announced the upcoming poster presentation of new data on its non-invasive point of care test for pulmonary capillary wedge pressure (PCWP) elevation – a key indicator of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) – using machine learning at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session (ACC.25), taking place March 29-31, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Point-of-Care Testing for Pulmonary Capillary Wedge Pressure Elevation Using Machine Learning on Non-Invasive Signals

Presenter: Charles Bridges, M.D., Sc.D., EVP and Chief Scientific Officer of CorVista Health

Format: Poster

Presentation Number: 1166-41

Date and Time: Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET – 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: South Hall

CorVista Health will be exhibiting in the Future Hub Booth #FH8, where attendees can learn about the CorVista System.

About CorVista System®

The CorVista System is a point-of -care digital health solution that detects multiple heart conditions in a single, non-invasive test. The system uses machine learned algorithms to quickly analyze heart signals and detect issues like blocked arteries or high pressure in the lungs—all in under 30 minutes, allowing clinicians to interpret results and guide treatment decisions in a single visit. The system received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for coronary artery disease in September 2023 and Pulmonary Hypertension in April 2024, with additional indications, including heart failure, in active development. In 2022, the CorVista System’s PH indication was awarded an FDA Breakthrough Device Designation—marking the first major advancement in PH diagnostics in over 40 years and setting a new standard for patient care.

About CorVista Health

CorVista Health is on a mission to transform cardiovascular care with diagnostics that shorten the path from symptoms to diagnosis, empowering earlier treatment and better patient outcomes. We are dedicated to enabling more equitable care by providing access to immediately actionable, high-quality cardiovascular test results for previously underserved patient populations – with the goal of contributing to a future where everyone has timely access to life-saving cardiovascular care.

For more information on CorVista Health, please visit: www.corvista.com

