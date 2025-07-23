Corstasis Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Sanjeev Narula to its Strategic Advisory Board

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CHF--Corstasis Therapeutics Inc. (www.corstasis.com), a late clinical-stage innovator of therapies that enhance options for the treatment of fluid overload in patients with cardiorenal and hepatic diseases, with the intent of lowering the overall cost of care, today announced that life science executive Sanjeev Narula has joined the company’s Strategic Advisory Board.

“Sanjeev’s extensive strategic, financial and operational experience in large commercial-stage pharmaceutical companies make him a tremendous addition to our strategic advisory board,” said Benjamin Esque, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corstasis Therapeutics Inc. “We expect Corstasis will benefit greatly from Sanjeev’s advice as we prepare our commercial strategy and pre-launch activities for Enbumyst™ ahead of its potential approval in September.”

Mr. Narula most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., which he joined in 2024. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in expanding the commercial and operational capabilities of the company , which culminated in the successful acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies by Johnson & Johnson for $14.6 billion less than a year later.

Before Intra-Cellular, Mr. Narula served as the first Chief Financial Officer of Viatris, which he joined in 2020 when the company was formed through the combination of Mylan and Upjohn, a division of Pfizer Inc. Prior to Viatris, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Upjohn, overseeing finance, procurement and business technology for all functions of the business, and held several other financial leadership positions during his 16 years at Pfizer.

“I am excited to join Corstasis as a strategic advisor at this critical inflection point in the company’s journey, and look forward to contributing to its growth and capital strategy as it prepares for the potential launch of Enbumyst™,” said Mr. Narula.

About Corstasis Therapeutics

Corstasis Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and commercialize enhanced outpatient treatment options for patients with cardiorenal and hepatic diseases, with the intent of improving outcomes and reducing overall healthcare costs. Our lead product, Enbumyst™ bumetanide nasal spray, has been developed for the short-term treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease, with an anticipated PDUFA action date of September 14, 2025.

