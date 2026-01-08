Corsera Health Announces $80 Million Series A Financing and Reaches Key Clinical Milestone

– Financing co-led by Forbion and Population Health Partners –

– Dosing initiated in Phase 1 clinical trial of COR-1004, a novel PCSK9 siRNA –

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corsera Health, Inc., a clinical-stage company leading the future of cardiovascular health through prediction and prevention, announced it has raised $80 million in a Series A financing. Forbion and Population Health Partners co-led the oversubscribed Series A which included participation from other leading investors, including Corsera Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Maraganore, Ph.D. In connection with the Series A financing, Marco Boorsma, Ph.D., General Partner at Forbion, will join the board of directors of Corsera Health. The proceeds will fund the company’s approach to extending healthspan by empowering individuals to understand and reduce their risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Corsera also announced the initiation of dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial of COR-1004, a novel subcutaneously administered siRNA targeting PCSK9.

“At Corsera, we are motivated by a bold vision: a world without cardiovascular disease. We are making strong progress toward a future in which preventive care enables people to live longer, healthier lives, and the initiation of our first clinical trial marks an important milestone on that journey,” said Clive Meanwell, M.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Corsera Health and Managing Partner of Population Health Partners.

“With this financing and the start of our first clinical trial, we are entering a pivotal next phase for the company,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Corsera Health. “By combining AI-enabled prediction of lifetime ASCVD risk with preventive RNAi medicines, Corsera has the potential to change the trajectory of cardiovascular disease, enabling earlier intervention and broad access to prevention at a population scale.”

The financing will support advancement of Corsera Health’s preventive RNAi medicine program, which targets the two primary drivers of cardiovascular disease: low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and blood pressure. The company’s approach uses RNAi to silence the expression of PCSK9 (proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9) to lower LDL-C and AGT (angiotensinogen) to reduce blood pressure. Designed for once-annual administration, Corsera’s preventive medicines aim to provide population-scale reach, ease of use, and pricing to enable broad access.

The funding will also support continued development of Klotho, Corsera Health’s proprietary AI-enabled precision health platform, which is designed to predict lifetime cardiovascular disease risk and quantify the potential benefit of lowering LDL-C and blood pressure to extend cardiovascular healthspan.

“Corsera Health exemplifies the kind of bold, science-driven innovation that Forbion aims to support and scale,” said Marco Boorsma, Ph.D., General Partner at Forbion. “The company’s integrated approach, combining durable RNAi therapeutics with advanced predictive technology, has the potential to fundamentally shift cardiovascular care from late intervention to true prevention. The Corsera team brings exceptional scientific depth, drug development expertise, and a clear vision for global impact. We are excited to partner closely with the company as it advances toward clinical validation and builds a category-defining cardiovascular prevention platform.”

The company has initiated dosing subjects in a Phase 1 clinical trial with COR-1004, a novel investigational subcutaneously administered siRNA targeting PCSK9. The primary objective is safety and tolerability of COR-1004, with secondary objectives including the assessment of clinical activity, measured by knockdown of plasma PCSK9 levels and lowering of serum LDL-C levels, in addition to characterizing the pharmacokinetics of COR-1004. The company expects to obtain initial proof-of-concept data in 2026.

COR-1004 is the first of two components in the company’s lead preventive RNAi medicine program. A Phase 1 trial with COR-2003, a novel investigational subcutaneously administered siRNA targeting AGT, is anticipated to begin in mid-2026.

About Cardiovascular Disease

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) refers to a group of conditions caused by the buildup of atherosclerotic plaques in the walls of arteries. This buildup narrows the arteries, reducing blood flow to organs and tissues. The plaques can rupture causing arterial clots which result in heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening arterial blockages.

About Preventive RNAi Medicines

Corsera Health is developing an innovative preventive RNAi medicine with a dual-targeting approach to address the two primary drivers of the disease: elevated LDL cholesterol and high blood pressure. By leveraging RNA interference to silence the PCSK9 and AGT gene expression, the preventive RNAi medicine will reduce the production of these proteins and change the trajectory of cardiovascular disease before years of cumulative exposure lead to irreversible damage. Intended for once-annual administration, the company’s RNAi medicines aim to provide population-scale reach, ease of use, and pricing that enables broad access.

About Klotho

Corsera Health is developing a precision health tool called Klotho, a proprietary AI-enabled tool to predict lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease and the opportunity to extend healthspan. Beginning at any age and spanning any time period, Klotho can assess an individual’s lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease and quantify the benefit of lowering LDL cholesterol and blood pressure to extend cardiovascular healthspan with a preventive RNAi medicine.

About Corsera Health

Corsera Health aims to lead the future of medicine by extending healthspan through cardiovascular disease prediction and prevention. Co-founded by industry pioneers in RNAi therapeutics and cardiovascular medicine, the company is combining decades of innovation in RNAi therapeutics with world-leading expertise in cardiovascular disease prediction, efficient manufacturing and evidence generation, and disruptive commercialization. Corsera Health is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit us at www.corserahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

