CorriXR Therapeutics Secures $1M Investment from State of Delaware

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc., a pioneering oncology-focused biotherapeutics company, has announced a significant milestone with a $1M investment from the State of Delaware. This funding will be instrumental in advancing CorriXR’s lead program aimed at developing next-generation treatments for solid tumors, with particular focus on head and neck, and lung cancers. This investment not only underscores the potential of CorriXR’s cutting-edge therapies but also highlights Delaware’s commitment to supporting innovative early-stage companies.

"We’re excited to have the State of Delaware participate in our Series A financing round as we advance toward our first-in-human clinical trial,” said Eric Kmiec, Ph.D., founder & CEO of CorriXR. “This investment will be critical as we complete preclinical studies, scale-up manufacturing, and prepare our investigational new drug (IND) submission.”

The State of Delaware’s investment in CorriXR is the first $1M investment from the Delaware Accelerator & Seed Capital Program (DASCP), one of four programs awarded under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) federal program from the U.S. Treasury Department. The Division of Small Business is administering Delaware’s $60.9 million SSBCI award aimed at providing access to capital for start-up and early-stage businesses.

“Our first $1 million investment is proof that Delaware’s path to becoming the Mid-Atlantic hub for Innovation is well underway,” said Delaware Division of Small Business Director CJ Bell. “Supporting companies like CorriXR to scale isn’t just good business – it’s the blueprint for turning that vision into reality.”

“This is how Delaware wins the future, with CorriXR demonstrating the power of turning research into real solutions," said Delaware Governor Matt Meyer. "By working closely with experts at the Gene Editing Institute, CorriXR is making promising CRISPR therapies a reality for patients faster than ever. This is exactly why the SSBCI program exists—because supporting innovation today means better treatments, stronger businesses, and a brighter future for Delaware."

About CorriXR Therapeutics

CorriXR is developing genetic medicines to transform the treatment of solid tumors. CorriXR’s patented non-viral gene editing tool disables transcription factor NRF2, which controls 200+ genes responsible for creating a pro-oncogenic tumor microenvironment. Knockout of NRF2 disrupts cancer cell survival mechanisms and sensitizes them to standard of care, and is being developed as a monotherapy, neoadjuvant or in combination with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or immunotherapy. CorriXR's platform has potential applications in over 30 types of squamous cell carcinomas by improving treatment efficiency at lower doses, increasing patient eligibility, and reducing dropouts due to side effects—ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

