Cormedix Therapeutics to Participate in two Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 15, 2026

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRMD) today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats and investor meetings at both the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York on May 19 – 20, 2026 and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York on June 2 – 4, 2026. Details for each fireside chat is as follows:

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 11:00am EDT Webcast: Click here





Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 4:20pm EDT Webcast: Click here



About CorMedix

CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases in the United States. CorMedix is focused on selling and marketing products in institutional settings of care in the US and has field based medical and commercial infrastructure deployed in hospitals, clinics and infusion centers. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576