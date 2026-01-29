Corify Care Introduces First Whole-Heart Mapping Technology, Delivering a Global View of Cardiac Arrhythmias in a Single Beat

MADRID, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corify Care today announced a major breakthrough in cardiac electrophysiology with the publication of its proprietary Global Volumetric Mapping technology in Nature Communications Medicine. The publication marks the first system capable of mapping all four heart chambers at once, providing physicians with a complete, real-time view of arrhythmias that current solutions cannot deliver.

Today's mapping systems analyze the heart one chamber at a time, forcing clinicians to infer what they cannot see. Corify Care's system changes that paradigm by mapping the heart's surface, allowing, for the first time, visualization inside the cardiac walls and the septum. The Corify system delivers a single-beat, whole-heart map, revealing how arrhythmias move through the heart wall and across chambers—before and during ablation.

"This is about visibility and confidence," said Andreu Climent, PhD, CEO of Corify Care. "We give physicians the full picture upfront, not fragments. A global view means faster decisions, more targeted ablations, and the potential to reduce procedure time and complexity, providing clinical clarity"

Designed for the EP Lab of the Future

Corify Care's system uncovers arrhythmia pathways that are often missed with conventional tools, including circuits located deep within the heart wall or spanning multiple chambers. By eliminating blind spots, the platform helps physicians address complex cases with greater efficiency and predictability.

"For the first time, we can non-invasively see the heart as it truly behaves—globally," said Felipe Atienza, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer. "This has meaningful implications for workflow, outcomes, and scalability in EP labs."

Jorge Vicente-Puig, PhD, Lead Author, added: "Our research demonstrates that a volumetric approach is essential for true arrhythmia characterization. We have moved beyond the mathematical limitations of the past to offer a complete 3D physiological picture."

The ACORYS® system is CE Marked and is currently under FDA review to meet regulatory requirements for the U.S. market. Corify Care is actively advancing integrations with leading catheter navigation platforms to enable a seamless hybrid workflow. Corify Care will present new clinical data on the application of Global Volumetric Mapping for Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia at the 2026 AF Symposium in Boston this February.

Corify Care is a MedTech company redefining cardiac mapping with non-invasive, whole-heart visualization. Its technology integrates seamlessly into existing EP workflows, helping clinicians treat complex arrhythmias with greater confidence and efficiency.

Link to the Nature Study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-025-01332-5

