CordenPharma and Viking Therapeutics Sign Long-Term Strategic Partnership for Integrated Supply of GLP-1 Peptides, Injectables and Oral Formulations

CordenPharma and Viking Therapeutics sign multi-year strategic partnership to support the commercial demand of Viking Therapeutics’ GLP-1 drug candidate VK2735.

CordenPharma provides large-scale peptide manufacturing for the Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist drug substance of VK2735.

CordenPharma provides fill-finish for the drug candidate’s subcutaneous formulation and oral solid dosage manufacturing for its oral peptide formulation.

BASEL, Switzerland, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CordenPharma, a leading Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the supply of peptide APIs and peptide-based therapeutic finished dosage drug products, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership with Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VKTX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Under this multi-year supply contract, CordenPharma provides development and manufacturing services for clinical and commercial demand of Viking Therapeutics’ GLP-1 drug candidate VK2735, a Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist, across the full supply chain from drug substance to drug product for both its subcutaneous and oral peptide formulations.

CordenPharma is committed to ensuring seamless development and commercialization of Viking Therapeutics’ VK2735 drug candidate by leveraging its global network of advanced manufacturing facilities for drug substance, fill-finish and oral solid dosage finished product.

This uniquely integrated capability incorporates CordenPharma’s extensive experience in large-scale peptide drug substance, sterile injectable fill-finish, and oral solid dosage manufacturing. With built-in redundancy through multiple drug substance sites across its global facility network, CordenPharma is well-positioned to ensure a secure and uninterrupted supply chain throughout the lifecycle of Viking Therapeutics’ VK2735 drug candidate.

Dr. Michael Quirmbach, President & CEO of the CordenPharma Group, comments: “We are proud to support Viking Therapeutics with a strong end-to-end offering for their complex modalities, from peptide drug substance to drug product, for this innovative VK2735 drug candidate. Our global teams are excited to provide true integration of our expertise across the pharma supply chain to meet the increasing demand for GLP-1 peptide therapeutics and ultimately, improve patient outcomes.”

About CordenPharma

CordenPharma is a CDMO partner supporting biotech and pharma innovators of complex modalities in the advancement of their drug development lifecycle. Harnessing the collective expertise of the teams across its globally integrated facility network, CordenPharma provides bespoke outsourcing services spanning the complete supply chain, from early clinical-phase development to commercialization.

With scientific expertise and partnership at its core, CordenPharma provides customers high-value, end-to-end services with a strategic focus on Peptides, Oligonucleotides, customized Lipid Excipients, Lipid NanoParticles (LNPs), sterile Injectables, and the extensive supply of Small Molecules (both Highly Potent and Regular Potency).

The CordenPharma Group is comprised of 11 facilities across Europe and North America. In the 2024 financial year, the organization generated sales of €854 million and had over 3,000 employees. In 2022, CordenPharma was acquired by Astorg - a leading Pan-European private equity firm with deep expertise in the healthcare sector - to accelerate its development and further strengthen its leadership in the CDMO peptide space.

