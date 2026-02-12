Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 36th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity, today announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will present a corporate overview and attend investor meetings at the 36th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, to be held virtually February 25-25, 2026.
Format: Virtual presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: February 25, 2026
Presentation Time: 3:20pm Eastern Time
Webcast Link: Click Here
About Corbus
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology and obesity company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells; and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sean Moran
Chief Financial Officer
Corbus Pharmaceuticals
smoran@corbuspharma.com
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com