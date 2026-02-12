Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 36th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity, today announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will present a corporate overview and attend investor meetings at the 36th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, to be held virtually February 25-25, 2026.

36th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Format: Virtual presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: February 25, 2026

Presentation Time: 3:20pm Eastern Time

Webcast Link: Click Here

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology and obesity company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells; and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

smoran@corbuspharma.com

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com