Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Topline Data from CANYON-1 Clinical Trial and the Potential of CRB-913 In Obesity

Virtual Webcast to be Held Monday, September 14, 2026, at 8:00 AM EDT

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on developing new therapies in oncology and obesity, today announced that the Company’s management team will host a conference call webcast on Monday, September 14 at 8:00 a.m. EDT, to discuss topline data for CANYON-1, a Phase 1b study of CRB-913 for the treatment of obesity. Harold Bays, M.D., an investigator for the study, will be a guest speaker in the event. CRB-913 is a once-daily highly peripherally restricted oral CB1 inverse agonist potentially offering an orthogonal approach to weight loss and long-term weight management and a new therapeutic option for obesity beyond GLP-1 and other incretin-targeting therapies.

The CANYON-1 Phase 1b clinical trial is a 16-week double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study in 240 obese, non-diabetic adult participants conducted at multiple clinical sites in the United States (NCT07310901). The trial includes three CRB-913 cohorts of 20 mg, 40 mg, and 60 mg dosed orally once-daily (QD) as well as a placebo cohort (randomization of 1:1:1:1). A dose titration regimen was included in the design, with all participants receiving CRB-913 commencing at 20 mg/day and then titrating up to either 40 mg/day or beyond that to 60 mg/day, depending on their assigned cohorts. Participants were dosed for 12 weeks followed by a four-week safety follow-up.

Registration Details

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026 Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT Registration: Click here A replay will be available on the Corbus website following the event.

About Harold Bays, M.D.

Dr. Harold Bays is Board Certified in Endocrinology and Internal Medicine, Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and Diplomate of the American Board of Clinical Lipidology. He is Medical Director Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center/ Monroe Biomedical Research and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He has served as an Investigator for over 700 Phase I - IV clinical trials regarding treatments for obesity, dyslipidemias, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and other cardiometabolic and hormonal disorders. Dr. Bays is Chief Science Officer of the Obesity Medicine Association and is Editor in Chief for Obesity Pillars – the journal of the Obesity Medicine Association. Dr. Bays was President of the Obesity Medicine Association in 2025 – 2026. Dr. Bays has written and/or served as a contributing author for approximately 400 peer review scientific manuscripts and book chapters, hundreds of scientific abstracts presented at major scientific meetings. He has served as first author and/or co-author for scientific consensus statements, position statements, and clinical practice statements in Obesity Medicine and Clinical Lipidology. He is a Fellow of the Obesity Medicine Association (FOMA), Fellow of the National Lipid Association (FNLA), Fellow of The Obesity Society (FTOS), Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC), and Fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology (FASPC). Dr. Bays originated the term "adiposopathy" ("sick fat"), which defines how and when the pathogenic consequences of adipose tissue accumulation promote metabolic disease, including dyslipidemia, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension. Dr. Bays has received several scientific awards in such as the 2016 Obesity Medicine Association “Obesity Medicine Association Clinician of the Year,” 2026 Obesity Medicine Association Research Award, and 2015 National Lipid Association “President’s Service Award.” Finally, in 2026, Clarivate designated Dr. Bays as a “Highly Cited Researcher,” defined as having authored “multiple Highly Cited Papers that rank in the top 1% by citations for their field(s) and publication year in the Web of Science Core Collection - indicating exceptional influence in their respective disciplines.”

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focusing on new therapies in oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate for the treatment of Nectin-4-expressing tumors, and CRB-913, an orally delivered highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, including timing for completion of trials and presentation of data, anticipated timing for initiation of clinical trials, anticipated regulatory interactions and outcomes, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities, sufficiency of cash runway and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

smoran@corbuspharma.com

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Melone

Founder & Principal

Melone Communications, LLC

liz@melonecomm.com