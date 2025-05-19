Corbus Pharmaceuticals Names Industry Veteran Rachelle Jacques as Board Chair

NORWOOD, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity, today announced the appointment of Rachelle Jacques as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective May 15. She succeeds Alan Holmer, who will remain on the Board.

“We thank Alan for his over ten years of dedicated service as founding Chair of the Corbus Board,” said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. “Rachelle is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive, and we have greatly benefitted from her innovative and strategic thinking as a Board member. We look forward to following her vision and continued leadership as we enter an exciting new chapter for Corbus, with clinical readouts from all three of the drugs in our pipeline expected in the 2nd half of this year”.

"It is a privilege to step into the Board Chair role at such a pivotal time for Corbus as we advance our diverse pipeline toward key milestones this year,” said Rachelle Jacques. “Our targeted oncology programs, CRB-701 and CRB-601, are designed to strike at the heart of aggressive cancers, while our obesity program has the potential to address one of the most urgent public health challenges of our time. The opportunity to drive meaningful change for patients is immense and deeply motivating."

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chair of the Corbus Board”, said Alan Holmer. “We are clearly on a positive and exciting trajectory. Rachelle has been a highly valued member of the Board and brings deep and broad corporate experience in both big pharma and biotech. I look forward to working closely with her to ensure a smooth transition.”

Rachelle Jacques has served on the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors for more than six years, contributing to the Audit, Compensation, and Governance and Nominating Committees. With more than 25 years of leadership experience across CEO, commercial, financial, and operational roles, she has a strong track record of success advancing and launching transformative therapies. Jacques also serves on the board of directors of uniQure N.V. (Nasdaq: QURE), a biotechnology company advancing gene therapies for patients with severe genetic diseases. She was previously CEO and a board member of Akari Therapeutics Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Before that, she served as CEO of Enzyvant Therapeutics, where she led the successful U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of RETHYMIC®, one of the first three therapies authorized under the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation.

Earlier in her career, Jacques held executive roles including senior vice president and global complement franchise head at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where she led global commercialization strategy across hematology, nephrology, and neurology. She also served as vice president of U.S. hematology marketing at Baxalta, vice president of business operations at Baxalta following its spinoff from Baxter International, and held multiple leadership positions at Baxter, including vice president of finance for the U.S. BioScience business. At Dow Corning she held operational management roles across the United States, Europe, and China. Jacques earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Alma College, where she also serves on the board of trustees.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

