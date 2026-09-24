CooperCompanies Unveils Accelerated CooperVision Innovation Strategy at The Vision Centre Opening

The Vision Centre Brings Industry Leading Innovation to Accelerate Breakthroughs in Eye Care

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) today reinforced its commitment to accelerate growth at CooperVision with the opening of its new global innovation hub, The Vision Centre, and the announcement of six major product advancements that have been accelerated to launch over the next several years:

The build-out of the world's first & only complete family of 1-day contact lenses for myopia control, built on the world's #1 toric design;

A novel premium 1-day silicone hydrogel (SiHy) technology;

A next-generation SiHy material in a high-performing monthly contact lens;

A differentiated entry 1-day SiHy innovation to drive new fits;

The most advanced 1-day SiHy toric multifocal contact lens;

A new toric 1-day contact lens experience for astigmatic patients.

Together, these innovations represent one of the most ambitious product pipelines in CooperVision's history, reflecting the Company's confidence in the future of contact lenses and its commitment to advancing vision care through ongoing investment in science, technology, and clinical research.

"As we look to the future, innovation remains one of our most important growth drivers," said Al White, President and Chief Executive Officer of CooperCompanies. "Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to investing behind our strongest opportunities. By expanding our innovation capabilities and bringing together world-class talent and technology, we are strengthening CooperVision's ability to accelerate new product introductions, drive category-leading science, and deliver sustainable long-term growth."

The Vision Centre is a major investment in CooperVision's innovation ecosystem that reflects the Company’s commitment to deploying capital toward high-return growth opportunities and accelerating organic growth through innovation. Based in Southampton, England, the new facility brings together research and development, clinical expertise, pilot manufacturing, advanced technologies, and commercial capabilities to accelerate the development and commercialization of breakthrough solutions for patients and eye care professionals worldwide.

"Today marks a new era in CooperVision’s longstanding legacy," said Jerry Warner, President of CooperVision. "CooperVision continues to evolve as an innovative, technology-forward and consumer-connected vision care leader, and the strategy and pipeline we previewed today reflects our commitment to develop breakthrough solutions that address the evolving needs of eye care professionals and patients worldwide."

The Vision Centre will serve as a global center for research, clinical studies, product development, and new product introduction (NPI) programs. Investments in this facility support CooperVision’s robust innovation pipeline across key growth categories, building upon the Company’s legacy of bringing market-leading silicon hydrogel materials, toric and multifocal designs, and myopia control to over 40 million people worldwide. Designed to foster greater collaboration across the innovation lifecycle, the facility will enable faster translation of scientific insights into commercialized solutions, helping CooperVision bring new technologies and products to market more efficiently. The facility will also leverage advanced digital tools, data science, analytics, and emerging AI-enabled capabilities to enhance product development.

The opening comes as the Company continues to invest in CooperVision commercial execution, operational excellence, and innovation. The Company will continue to provide additional updates over the coming quarters and remains focused on identifying opportunities to enhance revenue growth, expand profitability, and increase shareholder value.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life’s beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to plans, prospects, goals, strategies, future actions, events or performance and other statements of which are other than statements of historical fact are forward looking. In addition, all statements regarding anticipated growth in our revenues, expected savings from reorganization activities, anticipated effects of any product recalls, anticipated market conditions, planned product launches, restructuring or business transition expectations, regulatory plans, and expected results of operations and integration of any acquisition are forward-looking. To identify these statements look for words like “believes,” “outlook,” “probable,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or “anticipates” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Among the factors that could cause our actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements are: adverse changes in the global or regional general business, political and economic conditions including the impact of continuing uncertainty and instability of certain countries, man-made or natural disasters and pandemic conditions, that could adversely affect our global markets, and the potential adverse economic impact and related uncertainty caused by these items; the impact of international conflicts, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and the global response to international conflicts on the global and local economy, financial markets, energy markets, currency rates and our ability to supply product to, or through, or around, affected countries; our substantial and expanding international operations and the challenges of managing an organization spread throughout multiple countries and complying with a variety of legal, compliance and regulatory requirements; the actual imposition or threats of tariffs, customs duties and fees by the U.S. government and other nations in response and other retaliatory actions, such as trade protection measures, import or export licensing requirements, new or different customs duties, trade embargoes and sanctions and other trade barriers, as well as the impact of the Company’s efforts to mitigate the effects of such tariffs or similar measures; foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations including the risk of fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies or interest rates that would decrease our net sales and earnings; our existing and future variable rate indebtedness and associated interest expense is impacted by rate increases, which could adversely affect our financial health or limit our ability to borrow additional funds; changes in tax laws, examinations by tax authorities, and changes in our geographic composition of income; acquisition-related adverse effects including the failure to successfully achieve the anticipated net sales, margins and earnings benefits of acquisitions, integration delays or costs and the requirement to record significant adjustments to the preliminary fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed within the measurement period, required regulatory approvals for an acquisition not being obtained or being delayed or subject to conditions that are not anticipated, adverse impacts of changes to accounting controls and reporting procedures, contingent liabilities or indemnification obligations, increased leverage and lack of access to available financing (including financing for the acquisition or refinancing of debt owed by us on a timely basis and on reasonable terms); compliance costs and potential liability in connection with U.S. and foreign laws and health care regulations pertaining to privacy and security of personal information such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 and the California Consumer Privacy Act in the U.S. and the General Data Protection Regulation requirements in Europe, including but not limited to those resulting from data security breaches; a major disruption in the operations of our manufacturing, accounting and financial reporting, research and development, distribution facilities or raw material supply chain due to challenges associated with integration of acquisitions, man-made or natural disasters, pandemic conditions, cybersecurity incidents or other causes; a major disruption in the operations of our manufacturing, accounting and financial reporting, research and development or distribution facilities due to the failure to perform by third-party vendors, including cloud computing providers or other technological problems, including any related to our information systems maintenance, enhancements or new system deployments, integrations or upgrades; a successful cybersecurity attack which could interrupt or disrupt our information technology systems, or those of our third-party service providers, or cause the loss of confidential or protected data; market consolidation of large customers globally through mergers or acquisitions resulting in a larger proportion or concentration of our business being derived from fewer customers; disruptions in supplies of raw materials, particularly components used to manufacture our silicone hydrogel lenses; new U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations, and changes in existing laws, regulations and enforcement guidance, which affect areas of our operations including, but not limited to, those affecting the health care industry, including the contact lens industry specifically and the medical device or pharmaceutical industries generally, including but not limited to the EU Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) and the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation; legal costs, insurance expenses, settlement costs and the risk of an adverse decision, prohibitive injunction or settlement related to product liability, patent infringement, contractual disputes, or other litigation; limitations on sales following product introductions due to poor market acceptance; new competitors, product innovations or technologies, including but not limited to, technological advances by competitors, new products and patents attained by competitors, and competitors' expansion through acquisitions; reduced sales, loss of customers, reputational harm and costs and expenses, including from claims and litigation related to product recalls and warning letters; failure to receive, or delays in receiving, regulatory approvals or certifications for products; failure of our customers and end users to obtain adequate coverage and reimbursement from third-party payers for our products and services; the requirement to provide for a significant liability or to write off, or accelerate depreciation on, a significant asset, including goodwill, other intangible assets and idle manufacturing facilities and equipment; the success of our research and development activities and other start-up projects; dilution to earnings per share from acquisitions or issuing stock; impact and costs incurred from changes in accounting standards and policies; risks related to environmental laws and requirements applicable to our facilities, products or manufacturing processes, including evolving regulations regarding the use of hazardous substances or chemicals in our products; risks related to environmental, social and corporate governance issues, including those related to regulatory and disclosure requirements, climate change and sustainability; and other events described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the “Business”, “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, as such Risk Factors may be updated in annual and quarterly filings.

We caution investors that forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.

Contact:

Kim Duncan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management

925-460-3663

ir@cooperco.com