Press Releases

CooperCompanies to Participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading global medical device company, announced today it will participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Al White, President and CEO, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 3:00 PM ET.

The webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life’s beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 16,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com


Northern California Events
