CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2025

April 29, 2025 | 
 SAN RAMON, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading medical device company, announced today it will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments.

The dial-in number for the call is 800-715-9871 and the conference ID is 1515103. A simultaneous audio webcast and subsequent replay can be accessed at http://investor.coopercos.com.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life’s beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 16,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com


