Convergent Therapeutics Appoints Elizabeth L. Montgomery Chief People Officer

Life Sciences Industry Veteran Joins Convergent to Drive Strategic Growth as the Company Works to Advance its Lead Clinical Program Toward Phase 3 Studies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth L. Montgomery as its Chief People Officer (CPO). Ms. Montgomery, who joined the company this month, will be a member of Convergent’s executive leadership team.

Ms. Montgomery brings to the role more than two decades of experience in people strategy, talent development, change management, and organizational performance. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX), a precision oncology company, where she led enterprise-wide organizational design and leadership transformation initiatives. Prior to Black Diamond, she was Chief People Officer at ClearView Healthcare Partners, a global life sciences strategy consulting firm, where she helped drive company growth and international expansion.

“Elizabeth is a proven leader with deep experience scaling organizations, building high-performing teams, and guiding leadership through periods of transformation,” said Philip Kantoff, MD, CEO and co-Founder of Convergent Therapeutics. “As we advance our pipeline and prepare for our next phase of growth, her expertise will be essential as we build the infrastructure to support our Phase 3 studies of CONV01-α in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and continue scaling our radioantibody pipeline.”

“I’m excited to join Convergent at such an important stage of growth and to support its mission to advance novel treatments for patients with prostate cancer,” said Ms. Montgomery. “Convergent is built on world-class science, innovation, and clinical excellence, and I look forward to partnering with leadership and the broader team as we enter the company’s next phase of evolution and put in place the resources needed to scale effectively as we drive toward critical milestones in the months ahead.”

Earlier in her career, Ms. Montgomery held roles of increasing responsibility at IQVIA Consulting Services, most recently as Global Director of Resource Management, with a focus on workforce and performance management. Ms. Montgomery also served as a Senior Manager at Boston Scientific Corp., leading reimbursement and outcomes planning across its product portfolio. She holds an M.B.A. from the Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College and a B.S. in Business Administration from Boston University. She also holds a certificate from Cornell University’s Strategic HR Leadership Program.

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing tumor-selective alpha radioantibodies to target cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned experts in clinical care and research, drug development, and cancer biology, and Convergent’s proprietary platform is licensed from Cornell University. In harnessing the selectivity of antibodies and tumor-destructive potential of alpha radioisotopes, Convergent's radioantibodies precisely target cancer cells with potent, localized radiation. Visit: www.convergentrx.com

