Convergen Secures $10 Million Seed Funding to Advance TrimTAC Platform for Neurodegeneration & beyond

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergen, a biotech company pioneering targeted protein degradation (TPD) therapies for diseases driven by pathological protein aggregates, today announced the closing of a $10 million Seed financing round. The round was invested by Qiming Venture Partners, a leading global venture capital firm focused on life sciences and healthcare innovation.

Funds from the financing will accelerate the development of Convergen's proprietary TrimTAC platform—next-generation bifunctional degraders leveraging the E3 ubiquitin ligase TRIM21—and advance its early pipeline of therapies for neurodegenerative disorders and diseases with massive unmet medical needs.

TrimTAC: Addressing a Critical Gap in Targeted Protein Degradation

Despite their transformative potential, traditional bifunctional degraders face two major hurdles: overreliance on a limited set of E3 ligases and, crucially, inability to selectively eliminate pathogenic multimeric protein aggregates—the root cause of many neurodegenerative diseases.

World-Class Scientific Foundation

Dr. Ting Han (Scientific Co-Founder of Convergen and Associate Investigator of NIBS, Beijing) is a globally recognized protein degradation expert whose pivotal work in the field includes elucidation of the mechanism of action of RBM39 degraders (Science 2017) and the recent discovery of TRIM21-based molecular glue degraders (Cell 2024, ACS Chemical Biology 2025).

Dr. Jinquan Sun, co-Founder of Convergen, said: "The seed financing—led by Qiming Venture Partners—validates TrimTAC's potential to redefine treatment for diseases caused by pathogenic multimeric proteins. Together with Qiming, we will expand our expertise in TPD and CNS drug development, accelerate our pipeline toward clinical proof-of-concept, and deliver on our mission to help patients with limited treatment options."

Dr. Kan Chen，Partner and Co-lead of Healthcare at Qiming Venture Partners, said: "Convergen's TrimTAC platform addresses a critical gap in TPD—selective degradation of multimeric aggregates—that has held back progress in neurodegenerative diseases. The company's world-class scientific foundation combined with its veteran leadership team, positions it to become a leader in advancing the next-generation protein degradation. We are proud to partner with Convergen and support its journey to bring transformative therapies to patients."

About Convergen

Convergen is a biotech company pioneering TrimTAC—next-generation bifunctional degraders that leverage TRIM21 to selectively clear pathological multimeric proteins. Founded to address unmet medical needs in neurodegenerative disease and beyond, the company combines cutting-edge academic research with industry-proven drug development expertise to advance therapies for significantly unmet medical needs.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. It invests in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages. To date, it has backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status. For more, please visit www.qimingvc.com

