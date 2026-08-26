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Contineum Therapeutics to Present at the 2026 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

August 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated small molecule therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases with significant unmet need, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the 2026 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15th at 5:35 p.m. ET.



An audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Contineum’s website. A webcast replay will also be available.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, oral small molecule therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases with significant unmet need. Contineum is advancing a pipeline of internally-developed programs with multiple drug candidates now in clinical trials. PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic pain. PIPE-307 is a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development for major depressive disorder. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.


Contacts

Steve Kunszabo
Contineum Therapeutics
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
858-649-1158
skunszabo@contineum-tx.com

Southern California Events Healthcare
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