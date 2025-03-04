SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Contineum Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

March 3, 2025 | 
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the 2025 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11th at 3:00 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of Contineum’s website. A webcast replay will also be available.


About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with significant unmet need. Contineum is advancing a pipeline of internally-developed programs with multiple drug candidates now in clinical trials. PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and chronic pain, and PIPE-307 is a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and depression. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.

Contacts

Steve Kunszabo
Contineum Therapeutics
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
858-649-1158
skunszabo@contineum-tx.com

