Press Releases

Contineum Therapeutics to Present at September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 29, 2025 
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in September.



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 – fireside chat on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conferencefireside chat on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference – fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors section of Contineum’s website. A replay of the webcasts will also be available.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with significant unmet need. Contineum is advancing a pipeline of internally-developed programs with multiple drug candidates now in clinical trials. PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and chronic pain. PIPE-307 is a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and major depressive disorder. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.


Contacts

Steve Kunszabo
Contineum Therapeutics
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
858-649-1158
skunszabo@contineum-tx.com

