Contineum Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Diego Miralles, M.D. to Its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced the appointment of Diego Miralles, M.D. as a member of its board of directors, effective March 14, 2025.





“We are excited to welcome Diego to our board,” commented Eef Schimmelpennink, Contineum’s Chairperson. “He has successfully led the development of novel therapies throughout his distinguished career and has an extensive track record in both early stage research and all stages of clinical development. During his time at Janssen Research, Dr. Miralles was engaged in the development and approval of several important medicines. He is an accomplished life sciences executive and his perspective in guiding life sciences companies will provide our board with valuable insights as we look ahead to key clinical development and operating milestones.”

Dr. Miralles has served as Chief Executive Officer at AZURNA Therapeutics, Inc., a private pharmaceutical development company, since January 2024. From December 2020 to September 2022, Dr. Miralles was Chief Executive Officer at Laronde Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company. From August 2017 to September 2020, Dr. Miralles served as Chief Executive Officer at Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company. From October 2007 to March 2016, Dr. Miralles held executive positions of increasing responsibility leading various research and clinical development programs at Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Miralles has served on the board of directors of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company, since May 2024 and in January 2025, he was appointed as chair of the Clinical Strategy Committee. Dr. Miralles has also been a member of the board of directors at Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine since 2008 and served as a member of the board of directors at NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a public biopharmaceutical company, from April 2019 to April 2021. Dr. Miralles received his M.D. degree from the University of Buenos Aires, his residency in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic and fellowship in Infectious Diseases at The New York Hospital/Cornell University and was on the faculty at Duke University.

“I am impressed with Contineum’s progress as it works to meet the significant unmet needs in several NI&I indications,” stated Dr. Miralles. “The Company’s robust pipeline enables multiple opportunities with de-risked, clinically-validated targets. I am thrilled to join a passionate board of directors with a unified vision to help guide the Company as it initiates multiple proof-of-concept clinical trials.”

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with significant unmet need. Contineum is advancing a pipeline of internally-developed programs with multiple drug candidates now in clinical trials. PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and chronic pain, and PIPE-307 is a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and major depressive disorder. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans for, and the anticipated benefits of, and market opportunities for its drug candidates, including PIPE-791 and PIPE-307; its business strategies and plans; and the quotations of the Company’s management and board members. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are in some cases beyond the Company’s control and may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company is heavily dependent on the success of PIPE-791 and PIPE-307, both of which are in the early stages of clinical development, and neither of these drug candidates may progress through clinical development or receive regulatory approval; the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials, including those conducted by third parties, may not be predictive of future results and unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of the Company’s drug candidates may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain; clinical trials and preclinical studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected, or at all; the potential for our programs and prospects to be negatively impacted by developments relating to our competitors, including the results of studies or regulatory determinations relating to our competitors; risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials and, in the case of PIPE-307, the Company’s reliance, pursuant to a global license and development agreement, upon Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, to develop PIPE-307 for any other indication other than RRMS and, after completion of the Company’s PIPE-307 Phase 2 VISTA trial, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV’s decision, in its sole discretion, whether or not to further develop PIPE-307 for RRMS; the Company has incurred significant operating expenses since inception and it expects that its operating expenses will continue to significantly increase for the foreseeable future; the Company’s license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV may not result in the successful development of PIPE-307; the Company may be unable to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection for its technology and drug candidates; and unstable market and economic conditions and military conflict may adversely affect our business and financial condition and the broader economy and biotechnology industry. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s business, operations and results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in its most recent filing on Form 10-K and in other filings that it makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the Company’s website at www.contineum-tx.com under the Investor section and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

