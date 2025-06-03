SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Connect Biopharma Announces Two Oral Presentations at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2025 Annual Congress

June 3, 2025 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming acute and chronic care of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), today announced two oral presentations at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2025 Annual Congress, taking place June 13-16, 2025, in Glasgow, United Kingdom and virtually.

The presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Reduction in Annualized Exacerbations with Rademikibart in Eosinophilic Driven, Type 2 Asthma
Abstract Number: 001671
Presenter: Rekha Chaudhuri, M.D.
Session Title: Clinical Trials on Airways Diseases
Date and Time: Friday, June 13th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. BST

Abstract Title: Improvement in Lung Function with Rademikibart in Eosinophilic Driven, Type 2 Asthma
Abstract Number: 001678
Presenter: Rekha Chaudhuri, M.D.
Session Title: Clinical Trials on Airways Diseases
Date and Time: Friday, June 13th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. BST

Following the presentations, each presentation will be available on Connect’s website under the presentations and publications section.

About Connect Biopharma and Rademikibart
Connect Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming care for asthma and COPD. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company is advancing rademikibart, a next-generation, potentially best-in-class anti-interleukin-4-receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) antibody. With an initial focus on acute exacerbations—an area with significant unmet need—rademikibart has the potential to also drive chronic utilization in asthma and COPD amongst the approximately 1 million asthma patients and 1.3 million COPD patients in the U.S. who experience acute exacerbations annually. In a Phase 2 trial for asthma, rademikibart demonstrated strong efficacy and safety data, with clinically meaningful reductions in exacerbations and rapid, statistically significant improvements in forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1), observed within one week—and in most cases, within 24 hours via home spirometry.

For more information visit www.connectbiopharm.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alex Lobo
Precision AQ
Alex.lobo@precisionaq.com
(212) 698-8802

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
(858) 717-2310 or (646) 942-5604


Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
Practice-Changing Data, Innovative Modalities and China in Focus at #ASCO25
May 27, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of Raleigh, North Carolina skyline on a sunny day
Business
Southeast’s Life Sciences Scene Heats Up With Job, Business Growth
May 22, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie