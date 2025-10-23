Conavi Medical to Highlight Novasight Hybrid™ Imaging at TCT 2025

Company to Participate in Educational Imaging Sessions and Feature Hybrid IVUS/OCT Imaging Technology

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Inc. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on intravascular imaging solutions, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2025 conference, taking place October 25 – 28, 2025, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Conavi’s hybrid intravascular imaging technology, which combines intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) to provide complementary insights into coronary anatomy. Conavi will share clinical images acquired using its first-generation Novasight Hybrid™ imaging system and provide information on the potential role of hybrid IVUS/OCT imaging in guiding complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI).

“TCT provides an important forum for clinical education and scientific exchange in interventional cardiology,” said Thomas Looby, President and CEO of Conavi Medical. “We look forward to engaging with physicians and thought leaders to discuss how hybrid intravascular imaging can enhance procedural decision-making and improve patient outcomes.”

The next-generation version of Conavi’s Novasight Hybrid system was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 510(k) clearance in September 2025. Conavi’s first-generation version previously received FDA 510(k) clearance and Health Canada approval and was used at seven luminary cardiovascular care hospitals in North America.

Intravascular Imaging Education Sessions

Conavi will also participate in the Intravascular Imaging & Training sessions at the Imaging & Training Center, held throughout the day on Sunday, October 26, and Monday, October 27.

These physician-led sessions will feature expert case presentations illustrating how intravascular imaging can be used to guide challenging PCI procedures, including those involving calcified lesions, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and in-stent restenosis (ISR).

Conference Details

Event: Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2025

Dates: October 26 – 29, 2025

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, California

Conavi Medical Booth: #2126

About TCT

The Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference, organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), is the world’s leading educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. TCT brings together thousands of physicians, scientists, and industry leaders from around the globe to present the latest research, live cases, and innovations in device-based therapies for coronary, structural, and endovascular disease.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight Hybrid™ System is the first to combine intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) into a single device, enabling simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The first-generation Novasight Hybrid™ System received regulatory clearance in the U.S., Canada, China, and Japan. For more information, visit conavi.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, which reflect the current expectations of management of Conavi’s future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential for” and similar expressions, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements that appear in this release may include, without limitation, references to Conavi’s plans for the commercialization of its Novasight Hybrid™ System and expected FDA clearance and the commercial launch of next generation Novasight in the U.S.

These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to management that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date on which the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and many factors could cause Conavi’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Conavi’s ability to retain key personnel; its ability to execute on its business plans and strategies; and other factors listed in the “Risk Factors” sections of the joint information circular of Conavi dated August 30, 2024 and in the final short form prospectus of Conavi dated April 15, 2025 (each of which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.com ). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.



Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions and Conavi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, Conavi cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Conavi expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All the forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Contact:

Stefano Picone

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 483-0100