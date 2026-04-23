Conavi Medical Awarded 2026 TAG Innovation Award

Recognition Follows FDA 510(k) Clearance of its Next-Generation Hybrid Intravascular Imaging System

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (“Conavi” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CNVI; OTCQB: CNVIF), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced that it has been named a recipient of a 2026 TAG Award, recognizing innovation and leadership in advancing healthcare technology.

The award comes during a pivotal week for the Company, following its recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its next-generation hybrid intravascular imaging system (see full announcement here). The system integrates intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) into a single platform, enabling physicians to visualize both vessel structure and high-resolution surface detail in real time.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from TAG at such an important moment for Conavi,” said Tom Looby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conavi Medical. “This award reflects the strength of our technology and the dedication of our team. With the recent FDA clearance of our next-generation hybrid intravascular imaging system, we are entering a new phase focused on U.S. commercialization and delivering meaningful clinical impact.”

One judge recognized Conavi for “integrating advanced technologies to improve diagnostic accuracy and streamline usability,” underscoring the potential of combining imaging modalities into a single platform.

The TAG Award recognizes companies that are advancing innovation and driving meaningful progress within the healthcare sector. Conavi’s hybrid intravascular imaging platform represents a differentiated approach, combining complementary imaging modalities into a single workflow to support more informed decision-making during coronary interventions.

With FDA clearance now secured, Conavi is positioned to initiate its U.S. commercial launch and expand adoption of its hybrid imaging technology. The Company believes growing clinical validation and increasing use of intravascular imaging in cardiovascular procedures support a significant market opportunity ahead.

About the TAG Awards

The TAG Awards celebrate innovation, achievement, and growth across MedTech, Life Sciences, BioTech, and adjacent sectors. Produced by The Aebli Group, the program recognizes companies and technologies demonstrating meaningful advancement in design, impact, execution, and market relevance through expert-led evaluation and industry-facing visibility.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented next-generation hybrid imaging system is the first system to co-register and co-align intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging beams to enable simultaneous hybrid imaging of coronary arteries. The next-generation hybrid imaging system has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com/.

Notice on forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commercialization and commercial launch of Conavi's next-generation hybrid imaging system and the timing thereof, the sufficiency of Conavi’s resources to achieve such commercial launch, the global market opportunity for coronary intravascular imaging (including for IVUS and OCT), the continued growth in adoption of and in the clinical validation and guideline support for intravascular imaging and the ability of Conavi’s next-generation hybrid imaging system to meet market needs. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual information form of the Company dated February 26, 2026 (available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer: Mark Quick, 416-483-0100

Investors: Christina Cameron, 416-483-0100 ext.121, IR@conavi.com