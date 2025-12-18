SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Composition of Faron Pharmaceutical’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

December 18, 2025 | 
1 min read

TURKU, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)(AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, today announces that the following members have been re-elected by a meeting of the Company's five largest shareholders to Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Timo Syrjälä, representing himself (Chair)

  • Erkka Kohonen, representing Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and

  • Joonas Haakana, representing UMO Capital

Faron's Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of three members, which represent the Company's shareholders. The Chair of Faron's Board of Directors, Mr. Tuomo Pätsi, will serve as an expert in the Nomination Board without being a member.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares and presents proposals to the Annual General Meeting on the number, composition and remuneration of the members of the Board as well as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)

Kare Laukkanen


+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The company's lead asset, bexmarilimab, is a novel macrophage-guiding immunotherapy being investigated in multiple oncology settings. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

