Compass Therapeutics to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026.

Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time: 7:30 AM PT

Webcast Link: cmpx.info/jpmorgan

Virtual/Replay availability: The presentation will be archived on Compass’ Events page.

Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings with Compass on January 14, 2026 should contact their J.P. Morgan representative.

Compass will also host investor meetings as part of the LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, January 12 & 13, 2026 in San Francisco, CA. Interested investors should contact their LifeSci representative to request a meeting.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass has built a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These pathways include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. The company plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

