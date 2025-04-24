COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS NAMES MARK LANGSTON CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

RALEIGH, N.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, today announced the appointment of Mark Langston as its new Chief Development Officer (CDO).

Langston brings more than 30 years of health system and ambulatory surgery center experience to the role, leading strategic network development through high performing partnerships. He has led M&A from end to end — identifying partnership opportunities, guiding deals through diligence and close, and integrating clinical and operational teams to ensure sustained, scalable growth after the merger or acquisition.

"I work with health systems to build ambitious ambulatory strategies tailored to local service area needs — strategies that not only align with employed and independent physicians, but also open doors to new relationships across the care continuum," Langston said. "The result is accelerated network density, stronger physician engagement, alignment with insurers, and high-quality, lower cost ambulatory surgical care for patients."

Prior to joining Compass, Langston was Chief Development Officer at SCA Health, where he partnered with health systems across the country to launch and grow surgery center networks that deliver value to patients, insurance plans, and ASC partners.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mark to our team," said DJ Hill, Chief Executive Officer at Compass Surgical Partners. "He brings deep insight and acumen, as well as a collaborative mindset that I know our health system and physician partners will appreciate. Just as importantly, he has a proven track record of turning strategy into action—delivering results that strengthen partnerships and create lasting value."

About Compass Surgical Partners



Compass Surgical Partners is a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner. An exclusive partner for premier health systems, Compass has built a nationwide portfolio of ASC joint ventures with health systems and physicians. Compass' experienced leadership team has developed more than 250 ASCs over the past three decades, making it the partner of choice for high-performance ASCs. Differentiated by a proven track record of success and an agile, aligned operating model, Compass Surgical Partners aims to create strong partnerships that improve the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

Media Contact



Compass Surgical Partners



Erin Masercola



EMasercola@compass-sp.com



(919) 593-3805

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-surgical-partners-names-mark-langston-chief-development-officer-302436579.html

SOURCE Compass Surgical Partners