COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS AND CARDIOVASCULAR INSTITUTE OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA BRING FIRST OUTPATIENT CATH LAB TO REGION

RALEIGH, N.C. and PANAMA CITY, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, today announced that it has partnered with local physicians to develop and launch the Cardiovascular Surgical Institute of Northwest Florida.

Located in Panama City, the 8,000-square-foot outpatient facility offers interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and vascular surgery procedures. First cases began last month. The ASC is the only outpatient catheterization lab within a 100-mile radius and the only facility in the region providing safe, high-quality, and affordable interventional cardiovascular and vascular procedures outside of a hospital.

"This is a major leap forward for cardiovascular care in the Florida Panhandle," said physician partner Amir R. Haghighat, M.D., FACC, an interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida. "We're bringing high-quality, lower-cost interventional cardiovascular and vascular care closer to home for the communities we serve."

The cardiovascular ASC houses two fully equipped catheterization labs with fixed Philips Angio imaging systems. The center supports a wide range of procedures, including diagnostic and interventional coronary interventions, cardiac device implants, atrial fibrillation ablations, peripheral artery interventions, and dialysis access procedures. The partners plan to seek accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

"Cardiovascular procedures are one of the fastest-growing segments in the ASC sector," said Scott Bacon, CFP®, senior vice president of corporate development at Compass. "We're proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, launching centers with physician partners that deliver real value to patients and align with how today's interventional cardiologists and vascular surgeons want to operate."

Compass Surgical Partners creates strategic partnerships with independent physician groups and leading health systems to develop and manage high-performing ambulatory surgery center (ASC) networks. For physician partners, Compass delivers proven pathways to ASC ownership, operational excellence, and long-term value. Health systems rely on Compass to scale surgical care efficiently — advancing ASC growth within core service areas and reaching new patients in underserved geographies. Through every joint venture, Compass expands access to high-quality, lower-cost ambulatory surgical care that improves the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

