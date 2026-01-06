SUBSCRIBE
Compass Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - January 5, 2026

January 6, 2026 | 
BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced it granted stock options to two new employees under the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan and as a material inducement to their employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted non-qualified stock options to purchase 1,000,000 shares of common stock to its newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Arjun Prasad, and also granted non-qualified stock options to purchase 1,000,000 shares of common stock to its newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Cynthia Sirard. The stock options have an exercise price of $5.17 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on January 2, 2026. The options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to each respective employee’s continued service with the Company.

These inducement grants were approved by Compass Therapeutics Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors as a material inducement to employment. They were granted outside of the Company’s 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan and are subject to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan and the applicable award agreements.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development and commercialization as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com 

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
media@compasstherapeutics.com 
617-500-8099


