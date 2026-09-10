Community Clinical Research Joins PhaseWell Research to Anchor Inpatient CNS Capabilities and Expand Clinical Trial Access Across Austin and Broader Texas Region

The partnership establishes Community Clinical Research as the foundation of PhaseWell’s inpatient neuropsychiatric research capabilities, deepening the company’s CNS therapeutic pillar and extending its national reach into one of the country’s fastest growing and most diverse research markets.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PhaseWell Research (“PhaseWell”), a multisite clinical research company, today announced its partnership with Community Clinical Research (“CCR”) in Austin, Texas. With the help of co-founder Kris Brown, Dr. David Brown, Principal Investigator, has over the past 30 years assembled a highly focused, expert research team. Led by Dr. Brown and guided in business development by Janice Roggenkamp, CCR has established itself as one of the most experienced inpatient-capable CNS research sites in the country. The partnership advances PhaseWell’s mission of connecting communities to clinical trials, bringing hope today and shaping tomorrow’s medicine.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, PhaseWell Research is focused on increasing participation in clinical trials by offering innovative research opportunities within its trusted, high-performing sites and community practices nationwide. The addition of Community Clinical Research establishes the foundation of PhaseWell’s inpatient neuropsychiatric research capabilities, bringing a purpose-built, 24/7-staffed, 20-bed psychiatric research unit and the specialized infrastructure, deep psychiatric expertise, and operational experience to support complex CNS programs — particularly studies requiring intensive patient monitoring and inpatient execution. The partnership also establishes a significant Texas presence for PhaseWell, providing reach across Austin and several of the state’s other major markets — including Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio — which together represent a population of more than 20 million people.

Community Clinical Research has built deep roots in Austin’s patient community through longstanding partnerships with providers, group homes, advocacy organizations, and clinical institutions across the region. CCR’s clinical team — led by Dr. Brown alongside Principal Investigator Dr. Samuel Collier, Sub-Investigator Reid Luedecke, PMHNP-BC and Mark Embry — brings deep expertise in both inpatient and outpatient CNS research, with the capability to match each study’s design and patient acuity to the appropriate setting. The site maintains a proprietary 25-year participant database of more than 1,200 prior participants and a referral network spanning more than 150 community organizations and is a preferred research provider across most major CROs with a consistent record of meeting 100 percent target enrollment on nearly all protocols it has conducted.

“Community Clinical Research is unlike any site we’ve added to the PhaseWell network,” said Carsten Bick, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseWell Research. “Dr. Brown and his team have spent nearly three decades building a CNS research operation anchored by a robust inpatient psychiatric unit — one that operates around the clock, has earned the confidence of the most demanding sponsors in our industry, and consistently delivers the enrollment and data quality that defines best-in-class performance. That combination is rare in this industry, and it is exactly what our sponsors and the patients deserve. We are proud to welcome CCR to PhaseWell.”

“For nearly 30 years, this site has been built on a single belief: that patients living with serious mental illness deserve access to the most innovative therapies in development, and that the only way to deliver that is through a research environment they can genuinely trust,” said Dr. David Brown, Co-Founder and Principal Investigator of Community Clinical Research. “Joining PhaseWell gives our team the national platform and infrastructure to extend that mission further than we ever could on our own — more studies, broader therapeutic reach, and greater access for patients in Austin and across the region. We are proud of what we have built, and we are excited about what we will build together.”

The partnership further advances PhaseWell’s strategy of building an organization of trusted research sites capable of supporting Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials across its three core therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Central Nervous System (CNS), and Cardiometabolic conditions. Collectively, PhaseWell’s sites have completed more than 2,700 clinical trials and contributed to the development and approval of more than 200 therapies.

For more information about PhaseWell Research, visit www.phasewell.com or contact info@phasewell.com.

Transaction Highlights

Transaction Type: Strategic partnership — Community Clinical Research joins PhaseWell Research’s national multisite clinical research network

Strategic partnership — Community Clinical Research joins PhaseWell Research’s national multisite clinical research network Parties: PhaseWell Research (Nashville, TN) and Community Clinical Research — CCR (Austin, TX)

PhaseWell Research (Nashville, TN) and Community Clinical Research — CCR (Austin, TX) Key Leaders: Dr. David Brown, Co-Founder & Principal Investigator, CCR; Dr. Samuel Collier, Principal Investigator, CCR; Reid Luedecke, PMHNP-BC, Sub-Investigator, CCR; Carsten Bick, CEO, PhaseWell Research

Dr. David Brown, Co-Founder & Principal Investigator, CCR; Dr. Samuel Collier, Principal Investigator, CCR; Reid Luedecke, PMHNP-BC, Sub-Investigator, CCR; Carsten Bick, CEO, PhaseWell Research CCR Founded: 1996; nearly 30 years of continuous clinical research operation

1996; nearly 30 years of continuous clinical research operation CCR Study History: 400+ clinical studies completed (Phase I–IV) since founding

400+ clinical studies completed (Phase I–IV) since founding Inpatient Capability: 20-bed inpatient psychiatric unit, staffed 24/7 by licensed psychiatric professionals; Phase I–IV capable

20-bed inpatient psychiatric unit, staffed 24/7 by licensed psychiatric professionals; Phase I–IV capable Therapeutic Areas: Schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease/cognitive impairment, OCD, substance use disorders, and adjacent CNS indications

Schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease/cognitive impairment, OCD, substance use disorders, and adjacent CNS indications Patient Reach: 1,200+ prior participants in CCR’s proprietary 25-year database; recruitment catchment spans Austin, Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio — four major Texas markets representing more than 20 million people

1,200+ prior participants in CCR’s proprietary 25-year database; recruitment catchment spans Austin, Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio — four major Texas markets representing more than 20 million people Sponsor Relationships: 21 unique sponsors since 2021; Established relationships with most major CROs, including Syneos, IQVIA, Premier Research, PPD, Worldwide Clinical Trials, ICON, Lotus, Medpace, and Parexel.

21 unique sponsors since 2021; Established relationships with most major CROs, including Syneos, IQVIA, Premier Research, PPD, Worldwide Clinical Trials, ICON, Lotus, Medpace, and Parexel. PhaseWell Network: 2,700+ clinical trials completed; 200+ approved therapies; Phase I–IV capability across the U.S.

2,700+ clinical trials completed; 200+ approved therapies; Phase I–IV capability across the U.S. Geographic Impact: Extends PhaseWell’s national network into Texas, expanding clinical trial access for patients across a diverse, high-population research market

About PhaseWell Research

PhaseWell Research is a wholly owned, investigator-led multisite clinical research company. The company partners with sponsors and CROs to support Phase I–IV clinical trials across complex, high-demand therapeutic areas. Rooted in the communities it serves, PhaseWell expands access to advanced clinical research for patients who may otherwise have limited opportunities to participate. The network has completed more than 2,700 clinical trials and contributed to the approval of more than 200 therapies. For more information, visit www.phasewell.com.

About Community Clinical Research

Community Clinical Research (CCR) is a dedicated Phase I–IV clinical research site headquartered in Austin, Texas, co-founded in 1996 by Dr. David Brown. Operating from a 12,000-square-foot purpose-built facility that includes a 20-bed inpatient psychiatric unit staffed 24/7 by licensed psychiatric professionals, CCR has completed more than 400 clinical studies across nearly 30 years of continuous operation. The site specializes in serious mental illness and CNS indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, PTSD, and Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive impairment. CCR maintains a proprietary 25-year participant database, a community recruitment network spanning more than 150 referral sources across Austin and surrounding markets, and preferred-provider status across most major CROs. Dr. Brown is a board-certified psychiatrist with fellowship training in Biological Psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and has been named a Texas Monthly Super Doctor multiple times. For more information, visit www.communityclinical.com.

PhaseWell Research: info@phasewell.com