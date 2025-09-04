Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 19.96 Billion by 2033, Says DataM Intelligence

According to the DataM Intelligence, the global colorectal cancer drugs market size was valued as US$ 12.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 19.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
The rise of immunotherapy marks a fundamental transformation in the cancer drugs market, shifting the focus from short-term disease control to long-term survival and improved quality of life. With expanding indications, a growing pipeline of next-generation therapies, and increasing integration of biomarker-driven precision medicine, this segment is poised to remain the most dynamic growth driver in oncology. Companies that prioritize innovation, strategic collaborations, and access strategies will be best positioned to capture market share as immunotherapy continues to redefine global cancer treatment standards.
The global cancer drug market is undergoing a significant shift due to the rapid expansion of immunotherapy, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors. These therapies stimulate the immune system to recognize and destroy malignant cells, offering longer-lasting responses and improved tolerability. Drugs targeting PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4 pathways have transformed outcomes in melanoma, lung, and colorectal cancer. Increased regulatory approvals, understanding of tumor microenvironments, and biomarker testing are accelerating their adoption.
The momentum in this field is reinforced by a robust pipeline of next-generation therapies that include bispecific antibodies, cancer vaccines, and personalized cell-based treatments. Investment in precision medicine approaches is also rising, as biomarker-driven patient selection improves treatment efficacy and cost-effectiveness.
Key Highlights from the Report
- North America leads the Colorectal Cancer Drugs market, holding 42.1% share in 2024, driven by strong healthcare systems, major pharmaceutical players like Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb, and active clinical research backed by FDA approvals.
- Chemotherapy remains the leading treatment type, capturing 57.6% share in 2024, supported by FDA-approved regimens and ongoing clinical trials that strengthen its dominance.
- Intravenous is the leading route of administration segment, projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR, as it provides comprehensive cancer care, advanced technologies, and direct access to branded therapies.
Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer driving the market growth
The global burden of colorectal cancer, driven by aging populations, poor diet, sedentary habits, and genetic predispositions, is driving market growth. This trend is boosting the use of chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapies, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in innovative drug development and clinical trials.
For instance, according to American Cancer Society, Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most diagnosed cancer in the US and the third leading cause of cancer death in both men and women. The American Cancer Society predicts 154,000 new cases in 2025. CRC develops in the soft tissues of the digestive system, often in the colon or rectum.
By Drug Class - Chemotherapy Segment is expected to leads the market
Chemotherapy remains the dominant segment in the colorectal cancer drugs market, accounting for nearly 57.6% share in 2024. The colorectal cancer market is dominated by chemotherapy segment due to the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, aging populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors. Advances in drug formulations and delivery technologies, as well as a shift towards personalized therapies, have improved treatment efficacy and patient compliance. Government initiatives, regulatory approvals, and increased healthcare expenditure further support the adoption of chemotherapy.
For instance, a recent study shows that combining Encorafenib and Cetuximab with FOLFOX chemotherapy can extend survival for patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer.
By Route of Administration – Intravenous is expected to lead the market with strong growth potential
The intravenous segment led the market and is projected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2031. The intravenous (IV) route of administration is the preferred method due to its rapid and uniform systemic delivery of high-potency chemotherapeutic agents, particularly in high-dose protocols and combination regimens like FOLFOX. Advancements in infusion technologies, such as smart pumps with real-time monitoring and safety features, have improved the precision, safety, and efficiency of IV chemotherapy, reinforcing its continued preference in cancer treatment.
North America Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Trends
North America leads the colorectal cancer drugs market, holding around 42.1% share, due to its advanced healthcare ecosystem and strong oncology research environment. Hospitals and treatment centers use advanced technologies for precise chemotherapy administration. The high cancer prevalence drives demand for both standard and innovative therapies. Global pharmaceutical leaders ensure a robust pipeline of new drugs, promoting rapid adoption of targeted and combination therapies. For instance, in July 2025, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has completed patient recruitment in Stage 1 of a clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer patients using PDS01ADC therapeutic, administered systemically in combination with floxuridine, led by the National Cancer Institute.
Asia-Pacific Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Trends
The Asia Pacific chemotherapy market is experiencing rapid growth with around 23.5% due to demographic changes and improved healthcare access. Rising cancer incidence, urbanization, and lifestyle changes are driving demand for oncology treatments. Governments in China, India, and Japan are investing in healthcare infrastructure and promoting advanced treatments. The expansion of generic and biosimilar drugs is making therapies more affordable and accessible. For instance, in March 2025, Apollo Hospitals Health City has launched ColFit, a colorectal cancer screening program, aiming to improve early detection and prevention. The initiative aims to make colorectal cancer screening a routine part of healthcare, ensuring early detection and prevention of the growing threat of colorectal cancer. ColFit not only diagnoses cancer earlier but also aids in its prevention and curing.
Major Companies:
The major players in the colorectal cancer drugs market include Roche, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer, and Taiho Oncology among others.
Recent Developments:
- In August 2025, The FDA has approved an investigational new drug application for ABT-301, paving the way for a phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with Tevimbra and Avastin for treating metastatic colorectal cancer patients.
- In January 2025, The FDA has approved LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) in combination with Vectibix (panitumumab) for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who have received prior chemotherapy. The approval is based on the Phase 3 CodeBreaK 300 study, which demonstrated that LUMAKRAS plus Vectibix is the first targeted treatment combination for chemorefractory KRAS G12C-mutated mCRC with superior progression-free survival compared to standard-of-care.
