SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Coloplast A/S - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

November 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S will be held on

Thursday, 4 December 2025 at 3:30 pm CET

at the premises of Coloplast A/S, Holtedam 3 in Humlebæk (the Aage Louis-Hansen Auditorium), Humlebæk, Denmark.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.


 

For further information, please contact
 
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Kristine Husted Munk
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2981
Email: dksdk@coloplast.com

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

The Coloplast story begins back in 1954. Elise Sørensen is a nurse. Her sister Thora has just had an ostomy operation and is afraid to go out in public, fearing that her stoma might leak. Listening to her sister’s problems, Elise conceives the idea of the world’s first adhesive ostomy bag. Based on Elise’s idea, Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer, and his wife Johanne Louis[1]Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag. A bag that does not leak, giving Thora – and thousands of people like her – the chance to live the life they want.

A simple solution that makes a difference.

Today, the Coloplast Group develops products and services that help millions of people live more independent lives through solutions tailored to their needs. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice & Respiratory Care, Wound & Tissue Repair, and Interventional Urology.

 

 

 

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2025-11
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachments


Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Basel, Switzerland, and Rhine river
Business
Basel Life Sciences Scene Embraces International Companies, Startups
November 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Victoria Tower Houses of Parliament Westminster Bridge Night Stars London England. Built in the 1800s, House of Commons and House of Lords.
Government
How the UK’s ‘Credibility Challenge’ Hinders Attempts To Reverse Pharma’s Flight
October 1, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Image of padlock on U.S. flag
Job Trends
$100,000 H-1B Fee Leaves Biopharma Grappling With Impact
September 25, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel