Coloplast A/S - Interim Financial Report, 9M 2024/25

2024/25

Interim financial results, 9M 2024/25

1 October 2024 - 30 June 2025

Coloplast delivered organic growth of 7% and an EBIT margin1 of 28% in Q3. Reported revenue in DKK grew 1% with negative impact from currencies and the Skin Care divestment.

Organic growth rates by business area: Ostomy Care 6%, Continence Care 8%, Voice and Respiratory Care 9%, Advanced Wound Care 4% and Interventional Urology 4%.

Growth in Ostomy Care was driven by broad-based contribution across regions, except for China which delivered low-single digit growth, as expected. Growth in Continence Care was driven by continued strong contribution from the Luja™ portfolio.

Voice and Respiratory Care growth was driven by continued good momentum in both Laryngectomy and Tracheostomy.

Growth in Advanced Wound Dressings was -2%, driven primarily by a significant decline in China which was impacted by a preventative and voluntary product return of all Biatain® Adhesive foam dressings in the market. The product return is expected to have a negative revenue impact of around DKK 80 million in H2, of which around DKK 20 million impacted Q3.

Kerecis grew 17%, with a 13% EBIT margin before PPA amortisation. Growth in the quarter was impacted by a slowdown in the out-patient setting due to the LCD postponement in April, causing a temporary market shift to high-priced products. Growth momentum in Q4 is expected to improve, with a good start to the quarter in July.

Growth in Interventional Urology was driven by good momentum in the US Men’s Health business, partly offset by continued negative impact from the product recall in Bladder Health and Surgery of around DKK -10 million in Q3.

EBIT 1 was DKK 1,915 million, a 2% increase from last year. The EBIT margin 1,2 was 28%, against 27% last year.

was DKK 1,915 million, a 2% increase from last year. The EBIT margin was 28%, against 27% last year. Changes to the Executive Leadership Team announced, to support the successful execution of the new company strategy towards 2030.



9M 2024/25 organic growth of 7% and EBIT margin1 of 27%. Reported revenue in DKK grew 4% to DKK 20,914 million.

Organic growth rates by business area: Ostomy Care 6%, Continence Care 8%, Voice and Respiratory Care 9%, Advanced Wound Care 9% and Interventional Urology 1%.

EBIT 1 was DKK 5,718 million, a 4% increase from last year. The EBIT margin 1 was 27%, on par with last year 2 .

was DKK 5,718 million, a 4% increase from last year. The EBIT margin was 27%, on par with last year . Adjusted3 net profit before special items was DKK 3,778 million, a DKK 15 million decrease from last year, negatively impacted by non-cash effect from net financial expenses. Adjusted3 diluted earnings per share (EPS) before special items decreased by 1% to DKK 16.76. Adjusted3 ROIC after tax before special items was 15%, on par with last year.

FY 2024/25 guidance is unchanged with organic growth of around 7% and an EBIT margin before special items of 27-28%.

Organic growth now includes the negative impact from the product return in Advanced Wound Dressings in China, partly offset by good momentum in the other business areas. Reported growth in DKK is now expected to be 3-4%, with around 2%-points negative impact from currencies and around 1.5%-points negative impact from the Skin Care divestment.

The assumptions on the reported EBIT margin before special items are largely unchanged.

Special items expectations are unchanged, around DKK 450 million.

Expectations on capital expenditures and tax rate (ordinary and effective) are also unchanged.

"We deliver a third quarter as expected with 7% organic growth and an EBIT margin of 28%, maintaining our financial guidance for 2024/25. Our Q3 performance was driven by broad-based growth across our chronic care businesses, offsetting the challenges in China. I’m pleased to see the global Coloplast organisation continuing to deliver on our priorities and moving the business forward. The search for Coloplast’s new CEO remains on track. I look forward to presenting our 2030 strategy at our Capital Markets Day on 2 September alongside the new Executive Leadership Team, announced today,” says interim CEO Lars Rasmussen.

1. before special items expenses of DKK 83 million in Q3 2024/25 and DKK 241 million in 9M 2024/25. 2. before special items expenses of DKK 36 million in Q3 2023/24 and DKK 70 million in 9M 2023/24. 3. Adjusted for the impact from the Kerecis IP transfer.



Conference call

Coloplast will host a conference call on Tuesday, 19 August 2025 at 11.00 CEST. The call is expected to last about one hour.

To actively participate in the Q&A session please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link here to receive an e-mail with dial-in details: Register here

Access the conference call webcast directly here: Coloplast - 9M 2024/25 conference call





