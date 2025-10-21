SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Coloplast A/S - FY 2024/25 Earnings Release - Invitation for conference call on 4 Nov 2025 at 11.00 CET

October 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

Tuesday, 4 November 2025 at 11:00 - 12:00am CET
In connection with the publication of Coloplast’s interim financial results for FY 2024/25, to be released same day around 07.00am CET, Coloplast will host a conference call to present the financial results and answer questions from investors and financial analysts. A presentation will be available on Coloplast’s website approximately 1 hour before the conference call.
The webcast of the conference call will be available during and after the event.

Coloplast will be represented by:
Lars Rasmussen - Interim CEO
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Executive Vice President, CFO
Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Webcast
For participants who do not wish to actively participate in the Q&A session, please access the conference call as a webcast via the link below:
Access the webcast here


Dial-in details
To actively participate in the Q&A session, please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link below to receive an email with dial-in details.
Register for the conference call here

 

For more information, please contact:

Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3266. E-mail: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2981. E-mail: dksdk@coloplast.com

Julie Sommer Müggler - Coordinator & PA, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3161. E-mail: dkjusm@coloplast.com

 

Coloplast will be available on individual phone lines after the conference call for further questions.

