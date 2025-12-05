Coloplast A/S - Decisions at the Annual General Meeting 2025

Today, 4 December 2025, Coloplast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following resolutions were adopted:

The annual report for the financial year 2024/25 was approved.

Distribution of year-end dividend of DKK 18.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 was approved. In addition to the interim dividend of DKK 5.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 paid out in connection with Coloplast A/S’ half- year result, this brings the total dividend paid for the financial year 2024/25 to DKK 23.00 per share of nominally DKK 1.

The remuneration report for the financial year 2024/25 was approved.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2025/26 was approved.

The remuneration policy was approved.

Lars Rasmussen did not seek re-election to the Board of Directors. Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, Annette Brüls, Carsten Hellmann, and Marianne Wiinholt were re-elected to the Board of Directors. In addition, Niels B. Christiansen was elected as new member to the Board of Directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as Coloplast A/S’ auditors. The election applies to statutory financial reporting as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting.

Authorisation was granted to the chairman of the Annual General Meeting to make certain registrations with the Danish Business Authority and other authorities.

Immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jette Nygaard-Andersen as Chairman and Niels Peter Louis-Hansen as Deputy Chairman.

In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors consists of three members elected by the employees: Thomas Barfod, Nikolaj Kyhe Gundersen and Roland Vendelbo Pedersen.

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

