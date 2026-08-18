Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 6/2026 - Coloplast announces changes to Executive Leadership Team

Coloplast announces changes to Executive Leadership Team

Today, Coloplast announces two changes to the company’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT). The changes strengthen the leadership of Coloplast’s people & culture agenda and introduce a change to the Wound & Tissue Repair business setup.

Coloplast appoints Amanda Rajkumar as Chief People Officer

Effective September 1, Amanda Rajkumar will join Coloplast and the Executive Leadership Team as Chief People Officer. The appointment reflects Coloplast’s continued focus on the people and culture agenda that supports its long-term growth ambition.

Amanda Rajkumar brings three decades of international HR leadership experience across global consumer and financial services organisations. Most recently, she served as Executive Board Member for Human Resources, People & Culture and Labour Director at adidas, with responsibility for the company’s global people agenda. Prior to that, she was Chief Human Resource Officer for the Americas at BNP Paribas. Earlier in her career, she held senior HR leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase.

Amanda Rajkumar’s mandate will be to evolve Coloplast’s people agenda for its next phase of growth, creating a winning culture, stronger career and development opportunities, and robust succession plans.

“Developing our people, strengthening our leadership, and building a winning culture across Coloplast are critical to our continued success. Amanda brings valuable experience in building leadership capabilities, developing talent and succession pipelines, and fostering cultures with strong collaboration and a focus on sustained performance. I am delighted to welcome Amanda to Coloplast and to the Executive Leadership Team. Together, we will continue to build an organisation and a culture where people can grow, take ownership and contribute to Coloplast’s long-term growth ambition,” says Gavin Wood, CEO of Coloplast.

“I am thrilled to join Coloplast and look forward to working with Gavin, the ELT, and the global People & Culture team. Coloplast has an incredibly strong purpose, and I am excited by the opportunity to build on that foundation, developing the leadership, talent and culture that enable our people to do their best work and make an even greater difference for the people we serve,” says Amanda Rajkumar.

New leadership setup for Wound & Tissue Repair

After three decades in the global healthcare industry, Fertram Sigurjonsson will transition from his role as Executive Vice President of Wound & Tissue Repair and member of the ELT into a new strategic role at Coloplast as Chief Innovation & Technology Advisor to the CEO. In his new role, which is effective immediately, Fertram Sigurjonsson will focus on advancing Coloplast’s innovation agenda, particularly within biologics, advanced wound care and emerging technologies.

“I remain as passionate as ever about healthcare, wound healing and innovation. I am excited to take on this new role and focus my experience and entrepreneurial perspective on advancing the next generation of technologies and solutions within wound care. I look forward to working closely with the team and helping to transform promising concepts into meaningful solutions that can make a difference for patients,” says Fertram Sigurjonsson, founder of Kerecis.

Gavin Wood, CEO of Coloplast, will assume leadership of the global Wound & Tissue Repair business on an interim basis.

“Fertram has made an exceptional contribution to Kerecis and to Coloplast. As the founder of Kerecis, he has built an impressive technology based on deep clinical insight as well as an organisation with a strong entrepreneurial culture. I am pleased that Coloplast will continue to benefit from Fertram’s experience and innovation mindset in his new role. As we take Wound & Tissue Repair into its next chapter, I look forward to building on the strong foundation Fertram and the team have created,” says Gavin Wood.

Contacts:

Investors:

Kristine Husted Munk

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266

Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2981

Email: dksdk@coloplast.com

Media:

Peter Mønster

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website

www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

The Coloplast story begins back in 1954. Elise Sørensen is a nurse. Her sister Thora has just had an ostomy operation and is afraid to go out in public, fearing that her stoma might leak. Listening to her sister’s problems, Elise conceives the idea of the world’s first adhesive ostomy bag.

Based on Elise’s idea, Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer, and his wife Johanne Louis Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag. A bag that does not leak, giving Thora – and thousands of people like her – the chance to live the life they want.

A simple solution that makes a difference.

Today, the Coloplast Group develops products and services that help millions of people live more independent lives through solutions tailored to their needs. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice & Respiratory Care, Wound & Tissue Repair, and Interventional Urology.





The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2026-08

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark





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