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Press Releases

Collegium to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people living with serious and often misunderstood conditions, today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 4:05 p.m. ET
New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET
New York, NY

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is a dynamic, biopharmaceutical company delivering medicines with formulation and delivery innovation for people living with complex central nervous system and pain conditions. Collegium has spent more than a decade proving that responsible stewardship and bold, science-backed approaches can redefine what treatment looks like in categories too often shaped by complexity and misconceptions.

With a portfolio of differentiated ADHD medications, anchored by JORNAY PM® (methylphenidate HCl) and AZSTARYS® (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate), and an established leadership position in responsible pain management, Collegium leads with the scientific rigor and commercial expertise to deliver treatment options around how people live their lives. For more information, please visit collegiumpharma.com or find us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Jessica Cotrone
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@collegiumpharma.com


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