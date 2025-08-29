Collegium to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

STOUGHTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences:
2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Thursday, September 4, 2025
Boston, MA
Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Monday, September 8, 2025 at 2:35 p.m. ET
New York, NY
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.
H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET
New York, NY
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business driven by Jornay PM®, a differentiated treatment for ADHD. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.
Investor Contacts:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com
Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com
Media Contact:
Cheryl Wheeler
Head of Corporate Communications
communications@collegiumpharma.com